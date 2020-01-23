What are appetite suppressants?

Time to keep a watch on what you eat. (Source: File Photo) Time to keep a watch on what you eat. (Source: File Photo)

We are all aware of the many health benefits of exercise and a healthy eating. However, a new study published in the journal Metabolism talks about how appetite-suppressing supplements have the power to increase the likelihood of weight loss, even without a change in diet. The study was conducted by a group of researchers from the Scottish Universities Environmental Research Centre, the Universities of Glasgow and the West of Scotland, and Imperial College in London.

The study suggests that adding a certain type of food in your regular diet can moderate the rate of weight loss in your body. It works by reducing your appetite, blocking the absorption of certain nutrients or by increasing the number of calories you burn.

“Twenty overweight healthy women participated in the randomised parallel study and underwent four weeks of supervised exercise training either with inulin propionate ester (IPE) or supplementation. Before and after the intervention participants conducted an experimental trial, which involved the collection of expired gas and blood samples in the fasted state and during the of the postprandial state,” the study stated.

What are appetite-suppressing supplements?

The main function of an appetite suppressant is to suppress hunger and make the stomach feel fuller, which might help in short-term weight loss. It will lead to eating less by reducing appetite, increasing feelings of fullness or reducing food cravings.

“Hunger is our body’s way to convey that it is time to refuel the body. Nowadays, people find themselves craving for food even after they have just eaten, further leading to weight gain. By taking an appetite suppressant the calorie intake can be reduced but there are safer ways to lose weight as these pills might have adverse effects on the body in the long run,” remarks Rinki Kumari, Chief Dietician, Fortis Hospital, Bangalore.

Here are some of the natural appetite-suppressing supplements

* Whole grain foods

* Oats

* Ragi

* Broken wheat

* Avocado

* Legumes

* Cheese

It is important to speak to your doctor on healthy practices that can be included in the daily regime. Even regarding exercise, it is always advised to follow a moderate exercise routine and not overdo anything that can harm the body. The safest way to lose weight is by following a sensible diet and exercise plan.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd