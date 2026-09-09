What an HbA1c level of 6.1% tells you about your blood sugar

My HbA1c is 6.10. Should I take medicine? (Freepik image)

Seeing an HbA1c of 6.1% on your blood test can be confusing. Is it diabetes? Do you need medication? Or can you bring it down through lifestyle changes alone?

Dr Aarti Ullal, Physician and Diabetologist, Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, explains what an HbA1c of 6.1% means and when medication may be considered.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

HbA1c 6.1%: Is it normal, prediabetes or diabetes?

Screenshot of the query posted on Quora Screenshot of the query posted on Quora

An HbA1c of 6.1% falls in the prediabetes range (5.7% to 6.4%). Diabetes is diagnosed at 6.5% or above.

“An HbA1c of 6.1% falls in the prediabetes range, which is 5.7% to 6.4%; diabetes is diagnosed at 6.5% or above,” says Dr Ullal.