What an HbA1c level of 6.1% tells you about your blood sugar

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Seeing an HbA1c of 6.1% on your blood test can be confusing. Is it diabetes? Do you need medication? Or can you bring it down through lifestyle changes alone?
Dr Aarti Ullal, Physician and Diabetologist, Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, explains what an HbA1c of 6.1% means and when medication may be considered.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
An HbA1c of 6.1% falls in the prediabetes range (5.7% to 6.4%). Diabetes is diagnosed at 6.5% or above.
“An HbA1c of 6.1% falls in the prediabetes range, which is 5.7% to 6.4%; diabetes is diagnosed at 6.5% or above,” says Dr Ullal.
HbA1c reflects a person’s average blood glucose levels over roughly the previous two to three months. It is also an important early warning sign because it indicates a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
Not necessarily. Most people with an HbA1c of 6.1% do not automatically require medication.
“In many cases, lifestyle changes such as improving diet, increasing physical activity, losing excess weight and improving sleep can significantly reduce the risk of progression to diabetes,” Dr Ullal says.
However, the decision is not based on HbA1c alone. Doctors must consider a person’s overall risk profile before deciding whether medication is appropriate.
Medication may be considered when someone has a particularly high risk of progressing to diabetes despite making lifestyle changes.
This may be more likely in people with obesity, a strong family history of diabetes, previous gestational diabetes or rising blood sugar levels. Age, BMI and other metabolic risk factors can also influence the decision.
“Treatment should always be based on an individual’s overall clinical picture rather than HbA1c alone,” says Dr Ullal.
If medication is not started, monitoring is still important. For someone with an HbA1c of 6.1%, repeating the test in around three to six months is reasonable, particularly when lifestyle changes are being introduced.
The timing can be adjusted depending on the person’s risk factors and previous glucose readings. Regular monitoring can show whether blood sugar levels are improving, staying stable or moving towards diabetes.
Yes, it can in some people, particularly when changes are made early.
“The strongest evidence supports regular physical activity, gradual weight loss where appropriate, a diet rich in vegetables, whole grains, pulses, and adequate protein, while reducing sugary drinks and highly processed foods,” Dr Ullal explains.
The focus should be on sustainable changes rather than a short-term restrictive diet.
“Consistency with these habits is more important than following a short-term restrictive diet,” the diabetologist adds.
So, an HbA1c of 6.1% does not automatically mean you need diabetes medication. It falls in the prediabetes range, and for many people, this is an opportunity to act early through sustainable lifestyle changes while keeping track of their blood sugar levels.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.