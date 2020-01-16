There are four types of ageing, says a study

The team studied the molecular biology of a group of 43 healthy individuals from the age of 34 to 68 for two years. (Source: Pixabay) The team studied the molecular biology of a group of 43 healthy individuals from the age of 34 to 68 for two years. (Source: Pixabay)

Ageing is an inevitable process that we would all like to cheat at some point. A new study by researchers from the Stanford University School of Medicine in California attempted to decode the process of ageing and map the pattern. The team studied the molecular biology of a group of 43 healthy individuals from the age of 34 to 68 for two years.

The study took a longitudinal approach to help them build detailed ageing profiles to map individual ageing parameters. According to the reports of Medical News Today, senior author Professor Michael Snyder commented, “We know already there are a handful of nice molecular and clinical markers, such as high cholesterol, that are more common in older populations. But we want to know more about ageing than what can be learned from population averages. What happens to an individual as they age? No one has ever looked at the same person in detail over time.”

“The ageotype is more than a label; it can help individuals zero in on health-risk factors and find areas in which they’re most likely to encounter problems down the line. Most importantly, our study shows that it’s possible to change the way you age for the better. We’re starting to understand how that happens with behaviour, but we’ll need more participants and more measurements over time to fully flesh it out,” remarked Snyder, according to Science Daily.

According to the new study, there are four ways in which an individual goes through ageing.

* Metabolic – related to the buildup and breakdown of substances in the body.

* Immune – Relating to immune responses.

* Hepatic – Relating to liver function.

* Nephrotic – Relating to kidney function.

The professor also mentioned that this doesn’t mean that they are not ageing along the other biological pathways. According to Science Daily, “Our study captures a much more comprehensive view of how we age by studying a broad range of molecules and taking multiple samples across the years from each participant. We’re able to see clear patterns of how individuals experience ageing on a molecular level, and there’s quite a bit of difference.”

