Suspected West Nile fever cases raise alert: What you need to know about symptoms, spread, and prevention

Health authorities in Kerala have raised concern after five suspected cases of West Nile fever were reported in Ernakulam. According to The Hindu, the cases have emerged from multiple locations, including Elanji, Eroor in Thripunithura, Pallikkara in Kizhakkambalam, Ponekkara in Edappally, and Palluruthy. While confirmation is still pending, the development has prompted precautionary measures, especially given the seasonal rise in mosquito-borne illnesses in the state during the summer months.

Clarifying the situation, the report stated that the District Medical Officer, Dr R. Shahirsha, said, “We haven’t received any confirmation of WNF cases. These are suspected cases and can be confirmed only after tests are carried out.” The samples have been sent for testing, and results are expected within 14 days. At present, officials have not identified any cluster of infections, but they are urging vigilance.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

With uncertainty around confirmation and growing concern about vector-borne diseases, the situation highlights the need to better understand West Nile fever, how it spreads, and what individuals and communities can do to reduce risk.

What exactly is West Nile fever, and how does it spread in humans?

Dr Palleti Siva Karthik Reddy, MBBS MD general medicine, FAIG, Consultant physician at Elite Care Clinic, tells indianexpress.com, “West Nile fever is a mosquito-borne viral infection caused by the West Nile virus, which primarily circulates between birds and mosquitoes. Humans are incidental hosts and typically get infected through the bite of an infected mosquito, most commonly of the Culex species.”

He stresses that it does not spread through casual human contact. “In most cases, the infection is mild or asymptomatic, but a small proportion can develop neurological complications, particularly in older adults or those with weakened immunity.”

Standard process for confirming West Nile fever

According to Dr Reddy, confirmation of West Nile fever “relies on laboratory testing, typically through detection of virus-specific IgM antibodies in blood or cerebrospinal fluid.” In some cases, he states that PCR testing may be used in the early phase of infection.

Story continues below this ad

“The process can take time because symptoms often overlap with other viral fevers, and confirmatory tests require specialised laboratory capacity. Additionally, antibody levels may not be detectable immediately after infection, which can necessitate repeat testing to establish a definitive diagnosis,” explains the expert.

Beyond general mosquito control, what specific preventive steps can individuals and communities take?

Individual protection plays a critical role during such alerts. Dr Reddy says that using mosquito repellents, wearing long-sleeved clothing, and ensuring proper screening of windows and doors can significantly reduce exposure.

“It is also important to eliminate stagnant water in and around homes, as these serve as breeding sites. At a community level, coordinated efforts such as regular fogging, public awareness campaigns, and surveillance of mosquito density can help contain the spread effectively,” concludes Dr Reddy.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.