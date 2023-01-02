Wellness trends to look forward to in 2023

The pandemic made everyone focus on their health and overall well-being, a habit which continues to persist despite the number of Covid-19 cases plummeting significantly in the country. “The Covid-19 pandemic has re-shifted people’s attention towards health and the definition of wellness is changing,” said Dr Vinoda Kumari, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Jindal Naturecure Institute, adding that wellness encompasses every aspect of physical, mental, and emotional health. In keeping with the same, the expert believes that the new year, too, is expected to witness a rise in a host of wellness trends.

With changing consumer preferences and the proliferation of wellness-based services and products, the expert shared a few such trends that are likely to make their mark in 2023.

Movement snacks

Dr Kumari highlighted that social distancing norms, enforced during the pandemic, created new pathways and benchmarks for what it means to exercise. One such trend to emerge from this is a bite-sized period of exercise is ‘movement snacks’. “An increasing number of studies are pointing to the fact that breaking up the exercise regimen into smaller movement snacks throughout the day is not only healthy but also proves to be more beneficial than forcing oneself to do one longer workout session,” she explained.

Digital detox

With social media overtaking every aspect of our lives, people are gradually beginning to realise that taking breaks from technology can be therapeutic and healthy, in many ways. “Simple techniques like turning on do not disturb mode, turning off social media notifications and switching back to classic alarm clocks before bed are becoming quite popular. People are discovering that they can communicate more effectively and comprehensively when they put down their phones,” the expert noted.

Work-life balance

Another trend that emerged out of Covid-19 and is expected to continue this year is the greater emphasis on work-life balance. “Our occupations, more often than not, contribute to our anxiety rather than providing a respite from it. This has caused a rising discussion about the significance of work-life balance or in other words, the capacity to prioritise both professional and personal requirements on an equal basis. As remote work has grown more commonplace, it has begun to demonstrate signs of improved mental and physical health. We may expect this wellness trend to last through 2023,” Dr Kumari said.

Wellness travelling

Travelling is no longer just a means of exploring new and exciting destinations but is also increasingly becoming an excellent way of keeping our mental and physical health in check. Elucidating the same, the expert said, “Wellness travel is expected to become in popularity in 2023. This type of travel, also known as wellness tourism, is focused on activities that encourage the improvement of a person’s general well-being, according to the Global Wellness Institute. This could range from wellness cruises or thermal water parks to hiking trips and yoga retreats.”

Eating early

While weight loss goals and a focus on consuming a healthier diet are not new, it is expected that in 2023, attention will also be given to eating earlier. “Recent research has revealed that eating meals earlier and keeping them all within a 10-hour window could help people burn calories faster and manage hunger pangs. There’s already a shift to earlier dinner reservations across the hospitality industry and with the additional info available to people from wearable devices, they are better informed of the adverse effects of a late dinner on their sleep, recovery and readiness.”

Concluding, Dr Kumari said: “As more and more people become increasingly concerned about their health and wellness as a lifestyle, we hope that these 2023 wellness trends inspire people’s daily routines and contribute to a healthy year ahead.”

