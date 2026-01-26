Wellness coach lists 8 reasons you’re always bloated: ‘Eating too fast or too much fibre can…’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Bloating is one of the most common digestive complaints. Lucknow-based health and wellness coach Kapil Kanodia broke down the issue into eight clear reasons and explained simple fixes that can help relieve discomfort.
Introducing his video in Hindi, he says, “If you experience bloating, then know the eight reasons behind it and their solutions in 60 seconds.”
Kapil highlights that even basic nutrition habits can trigger bloating when they’re out of balance. Eating too little or too much fibre can upset gut bacteria, while drinking “too much water or drinking too little” can disrupt digestion.
He explains that people often eat too quickly, swallow air, or overeat until their stomach feels uncomfortably full. According to him, consuming only 70 per cent of capacity and focusing on slow, mindful eating can reduce unnecessary acidity and pressure in the stomach.
He also points out lifestyle factors, such as eating late at night and leading a largely sedentary routine, that can slow metabolism and interfere with digestion. Kapil explains that many people work out for an hour but then remain seated for most of the day, which leads to sluggish blood circulation and increased bloating. Food intolerances, he adds, are another overlooked reason, recommending a blood-based food intolerance test to identify triggers.
Finally, he stresses that chronic stress is one of the most powerful disruptors of digestion. According to him, increased stress hormones can pause or slow digestive processes, contributing to bloating, acidity, and constipation.
Dr Jagadish Hiremath, a public health intellectual, tells indianexpress.com, “Fibre and water intake vary widely by age, activity level, and dietary pattern. A practical way to identify the right amount is to adjust gradually and observe your body’s response over a week instead of making sudden changes. If someone is shifting to a higher fibre diet, increasing by only 2 to 3 grams per day while simultaneously adding one extra glass of water usually prevents discomfort.”
View this post on Instagram
He adds that consistent bloating, gas, or heaviness after a fibre increase often indicates that the jump was too quick. On the other hand, dry stools or constipation can suggest that water intake is lagging behind fibre. The goal is steady bowel movements, minimal abdominal heaviness, and no sharp fluctuations in appetite or bloating.
Dr Hiremath states that chewing slowly gives digestive enzymes enough time to act and reduces the amount of air swallowed. “Eating to seventy per cent capacity prevents overloading the stomach, which can reduce post-meal distension and reflux. Avoiding late-night meals helps the digestive tract work during daytime when enzyme activity and gut motility are naturally higher. The main mistakes people make are treating these practices as occasional habits rather than consistent routines.”
Food intolerance testing should always start with a structured elimination and reintroduction process guided by a qualified professional. “Many commercial tests are inconsistent, so the most reliable approach is to track symptoms against specific foods over two to four weeks. If symptoms consistently appear within a few hours of eating the same food, it is a strong indicator of intolerance,” informs the expert.
Regarding stress, Dr Hiremath says, elevated cortisol can slow digestion and increase bloating, so evidence-based strategies focus on lowering this response. The most effective methods include regular physical activity, slow breathing exercises, predictable sleep schedules, and short mindfulness sessions that activate the body’s relaxation pathways.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
BCCI VP accuses Pakistan of interfering in India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup issue, causing confusion. Bangladesh government and cricket board refused to travel due to security concerns, leading to Scotland's inclusion. Pakistan's participation depends on PM's decision, PCB suggests hybrid model for Bangladesh. Shukla says it is unnecessary for Pakistan to get involved.