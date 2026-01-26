Wellness coach lists 8 reasons you’re always bloated: ‘Eating too fast or too much fibre can…’

Bloating is one of the most common digestive complaints. Lucknow-based health and wellness coach Kapil Kanodia broke down the issue into eight clear reasons and explained simple fixes that can help relieve discomfort.

Introducing his video in Hindi, he says, “If you experience bloating, then know the eight reasons behind it and their solutions in 60 seconds.”

Kapil highlights that even basic nutrition habits can trigger bloating when they’re out of balance. Eating too little or too much fibre can upset gut bacteria, while drinking “too much water or drinking too little” can disrupt digestion.

He explains that people often eat too quickly, swallow air, or overeat until their stomach feels uncomfortably full. According to him, consuming only 70 per cent of capacity and focusing on slow, mindful eating can reduce unnecessary acidity and pressure in the stomach.