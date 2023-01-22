scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 22, 2023
Try out this well-balanced meal to boost gut health

"Hit all of the core pillars of good gut health with this well balanced meal" says Amanda Rocchio

Oat mealTry starting your day with a bowl of oatmeal to help boost your gut health. (Photo: Pixabay)

Gut health is one of the most important things to take care of if you want to have healthy skin, good digestion, balanced hormones, and an overall healthy body. Your gut is the foundation of everything, and thus, it’s important to incorporate gut-boosting foods in your diet. The gut is important for the brain as well, as it helps regulate serotonin.

According to Forbes Health, the key foods you should have in your diet to boost gut health include:

– High fibre foods like fruit, beans, nuts, seeds and oats
– Probiotic foods like kimchi and kombucha
– Yogurt, both dairy and non-dairy
– Prebiotic foods like asparagus, bananas and garlic
– Synbiotic foods like smoothies made of yogurt and fruit
– Anti-inflammatory foods like fatty fish and walnuts

Here’s a full, balanced meal idea from Amanda Rocchio’s Instagram page, including a lot of the nutrients mentioned above:

Foods to include in your meal:

  • Cooked rice for resistant starch
  • Steamed asparagus for prebiotic fibre
  • Your protein of choice: chicken, lamb, fish, or turkey
  • Kimchi
  • Bonus: A side salad for added fibre and variety.Check out her reel here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amanda (Meixner) Rocchio (@meowmeix)

She writes, “Hit all of the core pillars of good gut health with this well balanced meal.”

– Prebiotic fibre (found in asparagus) is a good form of fibre that feeds the “friendly” bacteria in your gut.
– Probiotic foods (like kimchi) contain live and active bacteria cultures.
– Resistant starch (found in cook & cooled rice) goes through your stomach and small intestine undigested, eventually reaching your colon where it feeds your friendly gut bacteria.

The next time you feel a little constipated, try out a meal like this.

According to Forbes Health, it is a varied diet that improves your gut’s movement and health naturally.

And of course, one of the most important things– drink a lot of water. Water enables fibre to do its job fully and also ensures that your digestive system is running smoothly. So hold on to that water bottle and keep refilling it throughout the day!

First published on: 22-01-2023 at 19:10 IST
