scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

What is a weighted blanket, and does it actually help with sleep?

“It provides a calm-inducing amount of pressure on your body, similar to the feeling of being hugged or held," the expert said

A weighted blanket can provide an added sense of comfort and security. (Source: Representational/Unsplash)

One of the methods that many opt for, to relax and fall asleep, is using a ‘weighted blanket’. But, what is it? A weighted blanket is an especially heavy blanket that people wrap themselves in to relax, feel more comfortable and fall asleep. They are said to relieve depressive symptoms, alleviate anxiety, and improve sleep quality.

According to USA Today, the first weighted blanket was invented by Keith Zivalich in 1997. He got inspired to create it when his daughter placed a Beanie Baby (a stuffed toy) on his shoulder. It felt as if the stuffed toy was hugging him, and that’s when the idea dawned upon him — to create a blanket that could induce the same feeling. He used deep pressure touch stimulation therapy (DPTS) to create it. A weighted blanket is made of various fillers, such as micro glass beads, sand, steel beads, pebbles and grains.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

But, to what extent do they actually work and make a difference?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without i...Premium
Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without i...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— Mohenjo Daro to Internati...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— Mohenjo Daro to Internati...
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetingsPremium
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetings
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...Premium
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...

Scientifically, it is said that deep pressure stimulation with a weighted blanket can help reduce autonomic arousal, which can indeed reduce anxiety.

Vinaya Gore, Chief Psychologist at Aatman Psychology Studio, Pune said, “It provides a calm-inducing amount of pressure on your body, similar to the feeling of being hugged or held. The pressure usually puts your autonomic nervous system into ‘rest’ mode and can often reduce symptoms of anxiety, such as fastened heart rate.”

Aman Puri, Founder of Steadfast Nutrition, added that they are a good way to release stress and anxiety as they provide cosiness and reduce the feeling of loneliness, which increases the quality of sleep. “Moreover, when we enter into the deep sleep stage, the body temperature reduces and a weighted blanket would help in providing extra warmth. Sleep is the most important part of a person’s recovery and a good sleep cycle can improve hormonal functioning and cognitive strength. Many recent studies have shown the benefits of using weighted blankets.”

Advertisement

According to Dr Rachna Khanna Singh, Mental Wellness Expert at Artemis Hospital, these specially-designed blankets can work complementary to treatment. “Research is still being done. It cannot replace treatment, but if it provides the person comfort, it can be used complementary to treatment,” she said.

ALSO READ |Simple ways to manage stress and anxiety

However, a weighted blanket may not be suitable for everyone, experts said. Gore explained that people with conditions such as chronic respiratory or circulatory issues, asthma, low blood pressure, sleep apnoea or claustrophobia must avoid using it. The glass beads could also fall out and become a choking hazard, which can be risky.

A series of 8 studies done by the American Occupational Therapy Association, suggested that “weighted blankets may be an appropriate therapeutic tool in reducing anxiety. However, there is not enough evidence to suggest they are helpful with insomnia.”

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-09-2022 at 06:20:25 pm
Next Story

Watch: Lightning strikes Borivali West building in Mumbai

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without its flaws
Express Opinion

Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without its flaws

Premium
Yogendra's journey: 'Congress must die’ to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, AAP to Swaraj India

Yogendra's journey: 'Congress must die’ to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, AAP to Swaraj India

Congress, BJP spar over video of Rahul's interaction with Christian priest

Congress, BJP spar over video of Rahul's interaction with Christian priest

ED recovers Rs 7 crore from premises linked to Kolkata businessman
App fraud case

ED recovers Rs 7 crore from premises linked to Kolkata businessman

How the UK National Anthem changed back to ‘God Save the King’
Express Explained

How the UK National Anthem changed back to ‘God Save the King’

The All New Old Kohli: What did Kohli do differently in his 71st hundred?
ICYMI

The All New Old Kohli: What did Kohli do differently in his 71st hundred?

Premium
A 150-year-old hidden architectural spectacle will make a comeback
Mumbai Art Street

A 150-year-old hidden architectural spectacle will make a comeback

The story behind Kate Middleton's 'mourning jewellery' after Queen's death

The story behind Kate Middleton's 'mourning jewellery' after Queen's death

When Hrithik told SRK he'd been 'displaced' as biggest star: 'It became shameless'

When Hrithik told SRK he'd been 'displaced' as biggest star: 'It became shameless'

Fake message from Adar's number, Serum Institute duped of Rs 1 crore 

Fake message from Adar's number, Serum Institute duped of Rs 1 crore 

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Central Vista, Photo gallery, Indian Express, Central Vista project
Revamped Central Vista Avenue reopens to public; see pics
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 10: Latest News
Advertisement