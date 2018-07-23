Know your food: Lose weight, keep your heart healthy with ‘Pistachios’

Include a handful of pistachios in your diet and see the change in your body. (Source: Getty Images) Include a handful of pistachios in your diet and see the change in your body. (Source: Getty Images)

Good things come in small packages and the same is applicable to nuts. Apart from being delicious, these bite-sized crunchy goodies have numerous health benefits. While there are certain myths concerning dry fruits – one of them being weight gain – what many people don’t know is that these nuts are also one of the prime ingredients for weight loss.

According to a health study published in the Review of Diabetic Studies in 2014, it was proven that subjects who ate around 25 grams of pistachios daily for 12 weeks had improved blood glucose levels and had blood pressure, body mass index and C-reactive protein, a marker of inflammation in the body under control. Taking into account all these factors, we have curated a list of health benefits that this vibrant green nut gives.

High in antioxidant

Antioxidants prevent the cells from damage and reduce the risk of deadly diseases such as cancer. Pistachios contain more antioxidants than most nuts and seeds, after walnuts and pecans.

Heart-Friendly

Just 2 or 4 pieces of pistachios a day can help in promoting heart health. These nuts contain phytosterols that reduce the absorption of dietary cholesterol from different foods, further keeping the heart healthy.

Weight loss on cards

Though nuts are high on energy, they may also help you to reduce extra kilos. Along with protein it also has a rich amount of fibre that helps in boosting your metabolism.

Gut bacteria

It contains a high amount of dietary fibre that helps in strengthening the digestive system. Pistachios are good for the gut bacteria and also help in boosting good gut bacteria.

Healthy eyesight

Pistachios contain a high amount of Vitamin E which is beneficial for promoting eye health and improving eyesight. It also contains carotenoids that protect the eyes from macular degeneration and cataract.

