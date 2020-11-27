scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, November 27, 2020
Top news

Weight-loss surgery in adolescents can weaken bones, says study

For the study, 52 adolescents with moderate to severe obesity were examined, 26 of whom underwent sleeve gastrectomy

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | November 27, 2020 8:00:06 pm
weight loss surgery, obesityIn sleeve gastrectomy, about 75 per cent of the stomach is removed to restrict food intake. (Source: getty images)

Sleeve gastrectomy is a common bariatric surgery, which involves making changes in the digestive system to help lose weight. Now a new study has shown that this surgery has harmful effects on bones.

In sleeve gastrectomy, about 75 per cent of the stomach is removed to restrict food intake, inducing weight loss. And the number of such procedures performed on adolescents have increased 100-fold between 2005 and 2014, sciencedaily.com reported.

Talking about how the surgery impacts bones, lead investigator Miriam A Bredella, professor of radiology at Harvard Medical School in Boston, Massachusetts, and vice chair of the Department of Radiology at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, was quoted as saying, “In adults, bariatric surgery can have long-term effects on bone, leading to higher fracture risk. We wanted to determine the effects of sleeve gastrectomy performed on adolescents during the crucial years when bone mass is being accrued.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

For the study, 52 adolescents with moderate to severe obesity were examined, 26 of whom underwent sleeve gastrectomy. One year following the surgery, the participants lost 34 (+/-13) kg, or 75 (+/-28) pounds. Sleeve gastrectomy patients showed a significant increase in bone marrow fat and a decrease in bone density in the lumbar spine.

Read| A bariatric surgeon’s guide to understanding obesity

Dr Bredella said the loss of bone density following sleeve gastrectomy was expected because greater weight-bearing strengthens bones. In addition to a loss of bone density, other effects of weight-loss surgery include disruption of hormones and nutrients important for bone health.

“We need to identify mechanisms that will help prevent bone loss in these patients and to make adolescents with obesity more aware of bone health. Adolescence is the critical time for bone mass accrual, and any process that interferes with bone accrual during this time can have dire consequences later in life,” the researcher was further quoted as saying.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Rock Garden, Rock Garden in Chandigarh, visiting the Rock Garden, Rock Garden in pandemic, Rock Garden welcomes tourists, Express Wanderlust, Indian Express news
Express Wanderlust: Chandigarh’s Rock Garden welcomed visitors after long; check out these pictures

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 27: Latest News

Advertisement