Expert shares three possible reasons you could be struggling to lose weight

The journey to achieving your desired weight can be cumbersome, to say the least. It requires utmost discipline, consistency, and hard work. However, despite all this, many people struggle to lose weight. Are you one of those who have made the right modifications to their diets, exercise regularly and remain active, and are still finding it difficult to shed those extra kilos? If yes, here are some possible reasons behind the same, according to Ayurveda and gut health coach Dr Dimple Jangda.

Taking to Instagram, the expert shared three possible reasons why someone may be struggling to lose weight. Take a look.

Deficiencies in your body

Explaining how body deficiencies can lead to weight gain, Dr Jangda said, “If you are suffering from any kind of deficiencies in terms of nutrients, vitamins or minerals, your body collects fat reserves, as a defence mechanism, preparing for a potential future sickness. If you don’t address your deficiencies and diseases, you will be working against your body instead of with it.”

To counter this, she suggested shifting your focus to addressing the root cause of your diseases, disorders and deficiencies.

Wrong diet plan

Another reason why you may be struggling to lose weight is the wrong diet plan. “The diet you are on is probably not designed for your unique body type. As per Ayurveda and modern science, there are seven unique body types. You could be an Ectomorph (Vata Prakriti), Mesomorph (Pitta Prakriti), Endomorph (Kapha Prakriti), dual body types like Vata-Pitta, Vata-Kapha, Pitta-Kapha or tridoshic (well balanced) body type,” she explained.

She advised eating foods based on your unique body constitution, to nourish it. “For example, an ectomorph does well by eating more sweet, sour, and salty foods. A mesomorph does well by eating more sweet, bitter, and astringent foods. An Endomorph does well by eating bitter, astringent, and pungent foods.”

Unhealthy gut or colon

If your gut and colon are unhealthy, you will struggle to lose weight. “Your body flushes toxins through sweat, urine and stools, every day. But if your intestines, colon or sweat pores are blocked, then a lot of toxins, undigested food, heavy metals or preservatives from food, parasites, and unhealthy bacteria get trapped in your body. It is important to always address your gut health before you begin any health goal,” the expert explained.

