From weight loss to protein intake: A nutritionist busts some common myths

Some of the diet myths you should know about. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Some of the diet myths you should know about. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

The internet is filled with information, tips, and tricks along with numerous DIYs on ways to build one’s health and boost immunity. But it is always advised to tread with caution and understand the authenticity of such information before making it a part of one’s routine. Here are some common misconceptions that people need to do away with, suggested nutritionist Nmami Agarwal.

Take a look.

*Reduced protein intake and weight loss

Cutting down protein from one’s diet can impact the health negatively by weakening the bones and muscles. This will not help lose weight. It is, therefore, necessary to speak to an expert before making any drastic changes to your diet as protein is one of the essential nutrients that help in the smooth functioning of the body.

*Cashews and increased cholesterol levels

Make a handful of cashews a regular part of your diet. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Make a handful of cashews a regular part of your diet. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Cashews, which are rich in carbohydrates and fats, are believed to spike up the cholesterol levels. According to Agarwal, while they contain saturated fat, the maximum of it comes from stearic acid which is a type of fatty acid that has a neutral effect on blood cholesterol. This means they can be consumed in limited quantities. Moreover, the nut provides plenty of vitamins and minerals that are quite beneficial for the human heart and can help in managing weight.

*Age and exercise

Many old people tend to stay away from exercise thinking their biones may not be able to take the strain. However, Agarwal mentioned that exercising under guidance can make one feel optimistic and energetic and it improves overall health. “Just maintain your pace and try not to force your body to do more. You can do yoga, low-intensity aerobics, breathing exercises at an older age to keep yourself away from pains and aches,” Agarwal said.

*Plant-based diet may not provide enough protein

Certain plant-based food sources are rich sources of protein that help balance the body’s diet deficiencies. Food sources like tofu, lentils, peanuts, chickpeas, almonds, quinoa, chia seeds, hemp seeds, beans and rice, potatoes and green leafy vegetables are all rich in protein. “All you have to do is focus on consuming a balanced and nutritious diet to get the maximum amount of nutrients,” shared Agarwal.

*Green tea helps in burning fat

The truth is green tea does not make one lose weight. It only boosts one’s metabolism and can benefit one’s health in multiple ways.

Instead of relying on widely shared myths, it is always a good idea to check with an expert and make changes to one’s diet accordingly, she recommended.

