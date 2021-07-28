scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Must Read

Is it advisable to lose 10kg a month? Nutritionist answers top questions about weight loss

"Stick to the basics and give it time," said nutritionist Nancy Dehra

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 28, 2021 11:30:32 am
weight lossHere are some questions that need to be addressed. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Many wish to lose weight in the shortest time possible by trying various diets and exercises. But it is extremely essential to understand that weight loss is a journey that takes time and equal efforts.

Nutritionist Nancy Dehra recently took to Instagram to answer the few most frequently asked questions about weight loss.

Also Read |Three tests you can do at home to measure fitness level
Also Read |‘Obesity is highly misunderstood; people usually equate food with weight gain’: Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker

Is losing 10 kilos a month advisable?

It is unhealthy to lose 10kgs in a month; for it, you will have to starve yourself and once you start eating again, you will gain more weight than you lost, said Dehra.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Instant weight loss. (Source: Getty Images)
Also Read |Simple tips to improve hair and skin quality during weight loss

How many hours does one need to workout to lose weight?

An hour of workout most days is more than enough. “Prefer strength training to add/retain muscle mass,” she recommended.

For the uninitiated, strength training, also called weight training or resistance training, is pitching the body against some type of resistance including one’s own bodyweight, barbells or other weights. The resistance as part of the training helps build muscle endurance.

Also Read |Three tests you can do at home to measure fitness level
Tried everything but can’t seem to lose weight

“You are hopping from one solution to other. Stick to the basics and give it time,” she remarked.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Rahul Bose’s birthday: A look at the actor’s most stylish moments

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 28: Latest News

Advertisement
X