Thursday, May 05, 2022
Natural remedies to ‘lose weight sustainably’

Ayurvedic practitioner Dr Dixa Bhavsar said that it is mandatory to eat healthy, exercise, sleep well and manage stress in order to lose weight sustainably

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 5, 2022 5:00:41 pm
weight lossCount on these simple weight loss tips (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Many people set weight loss targets for themselves and then work towards achieving the same by working out and often, following a strict diet. But experts say it is important to set realistic weight loss goals that are sustainable enough be followed on a regular basis, instead of resorting to fad diets. All one needs are simple diet tweaks that can make all the difference.

Ayurvedic practitioner Dr Dixa Bhavsar shared some such natural remedies that can help lose weight.

“If you wanna lose weight sustainably, try following natural remedies,” she said in an Instagram post.

Warm water

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

It is hot in potency, penetrates deeper into fat tissues, and helps melt fat quickly. Also improves agni or metabolism.

Cinnamon

immunity-boosting concoction, immunity-boosting drink, nmami agarwal, indianexpress.com, indianexptress, immunity healers, coronavirus pandemic, 21 days lockdown, how to boost immunity, ways to boost immunity covid-19, coronavirus india, Ensure good health with a pinch of cinnamon. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Improves digestion, reduces sugar levels, cholesterol, and burns fat. Best to have one pinch with one teaspoon honey on empty stomach.

Green tea

A cup of green tea is all it takes to boost fat loss.

Lemon

Most famous natural weight loss remedy which actually works, but it should be avoided by people with joint pain and hyper acidity. For others, one lemon with warm water on empty stomach works super well.

Black pepper

White pepper, white pepper health benefits, white pepper for eyesight, white pepper scrub, safed mirch for eyesight, safed mirch uses, indian express, indian express news Pepper is a treasury of health benefits. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Just a dash of black pepper with lemon water in the morning helps lose weight quickly.

Amla

My favourite fruit for all disorders — from obesity, thyroid to diabetes, and constipation. Its sour taste helps quicken fat loss.

Triphala

One teaspoon with warm water at bedtime flushes toxins out and cleanses your system.

Honey

Best to scrap unnecessary fat as its drying and hot in nature. However, have honey only with warm water. Not hot water.

Avoid/limit following food items to lose weight effectively

White sugar
Gluten
Maida
Deep-fried items
Alcohol
Coffee/tea
Carbonated beverages

It is also “mandatory to eat healthy, exercise, sleep well and manage stress in order to lose weight sustainably with above remedies”.

“Have herbs with doctor’s recommendation. Some spices can be too hot for you or might not suit you. So begin anything after consulting ayurvedic doctor,” she suggested.

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

