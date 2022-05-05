Natural remedies to ‘lose weight sustainably’

Many people set weight loss targets for themselves and then work towards achieving the same by working out and often, following a strict diet. But experts say it is important to set realistic weight loss goals that are sustainable enough be followed on a regular basis, instead of resorting to fad diets. All one needs are simple diet tweaks that can make all the difference.

Ayurvedic practitioner Dr Dixa Bhavsar shared some such natural remedies that can help lose weight.

“If you wanna lose weight sustainably, try following natural remedies,” she said in an Instagram post.

Warm water

It is hot in potency, penetrates deeper into fat tissues, and helps melt fat quickly. Also improves agni or metabolism.

Cinnamon

Ensure good health with a pinch of cinnamon. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Ensure good health with a pinch of cinnamon. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Improves digestion, reduces sugar levels, cholesterol, and burns fat. Best to have one pinch with one teaspoon honey on empty stomach.

Green tea

A cup of green tea is all it takes to boost fat loss.

Lemon

Most famous natural weight loss remedy which actually works, but it should be avoided by people with joint pain and hyper acidity. For others, one lemon with warm water on empty stomach works super well.

Black pepper

Pepper is a treasury of health benefits. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Pepper is a treasury of health benefits. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Just a dash of black pepper with lemon water in the morning helps lose weight quickly.

Amla

My favourite fruit for all disorders — from obesity, thyroid to diabetes, and constipation. Its sour taste helps quicken fat loss.

Triphala

One teaspoon with warm water at bedtime flushes toxins out and cleanses your system.

Honey

Best to scrap unnecessary fat as its drying and hot in nature. However, have honey only with warm water. Not hot water.

Avoid/limit following food items to lose weight effectively

White sugar

Gluten

Maida

Deep-fried items

Alcohol

Coffee/tea

Carbonated beverages

It is also “mandatory to eat healthy, exercise, sleep well and manage stress in order to lose weight sustainably with above remedies”.

“Have herbs with doctor’s recommendation. Some spices can be too hot for you or might not suit you. So begin anything after consulting ayurvedic doctor,” she suggested.

