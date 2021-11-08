Does avoiding carbs and drinking herbal tea help lose weight? Here’s what a nutritionist says

Losing weight is not an easy task. It requires an immense amount of discipline and determination, along with certain lifestyle changes to ultimately reach your goal. While the internet is a great resource for finding tips and tricks for weight loss, it has also led to the popularity of many myths.

ALSO READ | Why exercise is more important than weight loss for a longer life

As such, nutritionist Pooja Banga shared four habits that have become popular measures for weight loss, but are really not.

“I have seen people following so many things for weight loss without even knowing the logic behind it and if it works or not. In this video, I have discussed about some common myths,” she wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Banga-Cultivating Health (@poojabanga_nutritionist)

Drinking herbal teas

“No, they don’t work and neither do any of the other foods which claim to be fat loss foods. Understand one thing — that no one food can make you lose or gain weight. There are no magical foods or drinks that can make you lose weight,” she wrote.

Weight loss journeys require perseverance. (Source: Pexels) Weight loss journeys require perseverance. (Source: Pexels)

Avoiding carbs

It is essential to eat a balanced diet, which includes a healthy mix of carbohydrates, protein, fats, vitamins and minerals, fibre and water. Completely cutting out carbohydrates will only make you feel tired, as carbohydrates fuel the body with necessary macronutrients, and should ideally be 40 percent of the whole meal. Eating everything in moderation coupled with regular exercise is the trick for sustained weight loss.

A fruits-only diet

Fruits, despite being one of the healthiest foods, are not enough to provide the human body with all essential nutrients. They contain negligible amounts of protein and fats, which are required by the body to function properly. Eating a fruits-only diet is not enough to aid your weight loss journey.

Doing hours and hours of cardio

“We think that if we do hours of cardio we will burn more calories and hence lose more weight; but it does not happen this way.

Doing excess cardio makes the body go into a flight a fight response to which our body responds by lowering its metabolism,” she shared.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!