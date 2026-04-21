Weight loss drugs: Why experts worry about muscle loss instead of just fat

Weight-loss medications have quickly become a major talking point in conversations about obesity management and metabolic health. With more people turning to medical interventions to support fat loss, questions are also emerging about what exactly the body is losing in the process.

While the number on the scale may drop, not all weight loss is the same. Some of it may come from fat, but some may also come from lean muscle mass, which plays a critical role in strength, metabolism, and overall health.

This has led to growing concern about how these drugs affect body composition over time. Muscle loss, in particular, can have long-term consequences, from reduced metabolic rate to increased risk of weakness and injury.