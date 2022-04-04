Weight loss goals: Six not-so-healthy eating habits that you need to break

While health and fitness goals are set by many — which mostly involve weight loss — people make some eating mistakes which slow their progress.

If you are one of them, nutritionist Bhakti Kapoor advises you not to make the following six mistakes. Take a look.

1. Eating hastily (without pausing or being mindful of what is going inside your stomach)

2. Binge snacking

3. Drinking water during meals

4. Eating on the run

5. Eating with distractions

6. Skipping meals

“If you’re serious about eating healthier and losing weight, you’ll need to shake things up, change some not so healthy eating habits, and start thinking about your diet and lifestyle differently,” she advises.

The expert also recommends two ways to tackle unhealthy eating habits:

Recognizing the bad habits you want to break.

Trying to figure out why these habits exist.

In the caption she lists “six steps to help you break old, unhealthy habits and replace them with new, healthier ones”.

1. Take small steps

2. Develop mindfulness

3. Create a plan; be specific

4. Set a new mini-goal each week

5. Maintain a realistic perspective

6. Exercise, stress management

