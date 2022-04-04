scorecardresearch
Monday, April 04, 2022
Weight loss goals: Six not-so-healthy eating habits that you need to break

Start thinking about your diet and lifestyle differently, says an expert

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 4, 2022 8:50:06 pm
healthy eating habits, unhealthy eating habits, eating mistakes, eating habits, how to avoid eating mistakes, how to eat properly, healthy eating, healthy diet, weight loss goals, diet and lifestyle, indian express newsIt is not a good idea to eat on the go. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

While health and fitness goals are set by many — which mostly involve weight loss — people make some eating mistakes which slow their progress.

If you are one of them, nutritionist Bhakti Kapoor advises you not to make the following six mistakes. Take a look.

ALSO READ |Ultra-processed foods are trashing our health — and the planet

1. Eating hastily (without pausing or being mindful of what is going inside your stomach)
2. Binge snacking
3. Drinking water during meals
4. Eating on the run
5. Eating with distractions
6. Skipping meals

 

“If you’re serious about eating healthier and losing weight, you’ll need to shake things up, change some not so healthy eating habits, and start thinking about your diet and lifestyle differently,” she advises.

The expert also recommends two ways to tackle unhealthy eating habits:

💫Recognizing the bad habits you want to break.
💫Trying to figure out why these habits exist.

ALSO READ |What is the best time to eat fruits? Here’s what an expert says

In the caption she lists “six steps to help you break old, unhealthy habits and replace them with new, healthier ones”.

1. Take small steps
2. Develop mindfulness
3. Create a plan; be specific
4. Set a new mini-goal each week
5. Maintain a realistic perspective
6. Exercise, stress management

