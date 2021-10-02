Add these 5 fruits to your daily diet; here’s why

Sweet cravings can hinder your weight loss journey, particularly during the festive season. At such a time, fruits can be your saving grace, as they are not only healthy and delicious but also a great way to support your weight loss efforts.

Fruits are high in vitamins, minerals, and satiating fiber, making them the best choice for achieving sustainable weight loss goals. As per Grow with Kimaye, INI Farms, here are five fruits that would keep your diet from crashing.

Bananas

You can substitute dessert treats with bananas that are nutrient-dense and contain soluble fibre, pectin, and resistant starch, which can reduce appetite and increase feelings of fullness. By increasing satiety, bananas can help you avoiding overeating. One hour before workout, you can spread a tablespoon of peanut butter on a banana and enjoy as a great pre-workout snack. Additionally, varieties like Yelakki bananas have a hint of vanilla and caramel undertones making them a great alternative to cupcakes or doughnuts for those with a sweet tooth.

Guava

Guavas are a weight-loss-friendly fruit that contains antioxidants, vitamin C, potassium, and fiber. They’ll keep you full for a longer time, regulate your metabolism, and balance your blood sugar levels. The low-calorie content of this tropical fruit makes it an ideal weight loss food especially for people with diabetes. If you are craving something tangy and refreshing, combine a slice of pink guava with a pinch of chaat masala, or add it to your salad; you can also eat it plain. It also makes an excellent beverage when mixed with mint.

Apples

What can ever go wrong with a fruit-like apple! Top it up on your oatmeal, toss a few pieces in your salad or eat it as is. The fruit is rich in antioxidants, fiber, and low in calories, making them an ideal replacement for high-calorie snacks.

Oranges

Oranges, being calorie-negative, help burn calories. It’s no surprise why they are one of the most sought after fruits for weight loss. You can start your day with fresh orange juice to keep you feeling fresh for a long time. Packed with vitamin C and fiber, this fruit is a great snack option too. The next time you forget to pack your snacks, grab an orange instead!

Golden kiwi

Try golden kiwi as an after-dinner snack or something sweet to break up a meal. These nutrient-rich fruits are excellent sources of vitamin C, antioxidants, folate, and fiber. Low in calories and high in water content, they are also a great fruit that can aid in weight loss while keeping you adequately hydrated. If you want a simpler way to consume the golden kiwis, go for kiwi-based smoothies or mixed fruit salad that will keep you full and boost your nutrient intake.

The key to losing weight is to make healthy food choices. For instance, choosing low-calorie, low-fat, nutrient-dense foods such as fruits and vegetables over unhealthy, processed junk food can help you achieve your fitness goals.

