The ‘world’s best fat burner’ is…

That papaya is counted among the healthiest fruits is a fact well-known. But did you know that the humble papaya can also prove to be your best friend in your journey to lose weight and burn fat? Yes, you read that right. So, you really do not need expensive products and diet plans to stay in shape and in good health. No, it’s not just us, even experts vouch for the same, and we have proof.

“What if we tell you there is a product that is natural, way cheaper than all these fancy products and is easily available almost everywhere. What if we tell you it has way more vitamin C than an orange — It is papaya,” dietitian Mac Singh wrote on Facebook, adding that papaya is one of the easiest and cheapest available fruit across countries. “It is available mostly throughout the year these days,” he mentioned.

The expert further shared the nutrition profile of 100 grams of papaya:

-Calories: 59

-Carbohydrates: 15 grams

-Fiber: 3 grams

-Vitamin C: 157% of the Reference Daily Intake (RDI)

-Vitamin A: 33% of the RDI

-Folate (vitamin B9): 14% of the RDI

-Potassium: 11% of the RDI

Agreeing, Dr Smriti Jhunjhunwala, BHMS nutritionist and dietitian, said: “Papaya fruit comes from the plant Carica papaya, and is a bundle of enormous amounts of vitamins and minerals”.

Benefits of papaya

Dr Smriti also shared an exhaustive list of the many health benefits of papaya. They are:

Helps in digestion and protein absorption. The papain enzyme present in papaya helps it to break down the complexes of proteins ingested by us and further provide it to the body for building muscles, repair of worn-out cells and tissues. So, if you are on a high protein diet do not forget to include papaya (raw) in your diet.

Anti-inflammatory property and helps with low platelets. Papaya has anti-thrombocytopenic (low platelet) and anti-inflammatory (swelling) properties. As such, patients with low platelet count, especially during dengue, are often prescribed papaya leaf extracts, and papaya syrups to improve their platelet levels.

Helps lose weight. The other very interesting benefit of papaya is that it helps in weight loss. But, while it does not directly help you lose weight, due to its high fibre and low calorie properties, it gives you a better satiety and therefore prevents you from overeating. All this helps maintain a healthy weight.

Papaya contains a nutrient called beta-carotene, which aids in asthma prevention.

It contains an anti-oxidant called zeaxanthin, which protects the skin by filtering harmful blue light rays. The antioxidants also prevent ageing of skin and other skin diseases.

It is rich in fibre and water content, which helps prevent constipation and maintains a healthy digestive tract.

It is immensely rich in vitamin C, even more than oranges and therefore acts as an amazing anti inflammatory and wound healer.



It is rich in the electrolyte called potassium which is very important for a healthy heart.

Papaya also has a versatile nutrient called choline that assists in absorption of fat, transmission of nerve impulses and reduces chronic inflammation.

We have also heard and seen cosmetic products containing this fruit extracts, because it is rich in vitamin A and C which enhances the glow and texture of skin.

Is papaya not safe for pregnant women?

Ripe papaya is safe for pregnant women to consume. (Pic source: Pixabay) Ripe papaya is safe for pregnant women to consume. (Pic source: Pixabay)

Addressing the concern if Papaya is unsafe for pregnant women, Mac shares, “There is a myth that pregnant ladies should avoid papaya. Here is the reality — unripened papaya contains a chemical called papain which can be harmful to pregnant women. Ripened papaya doesn’t have papain and it can be consumed by all”.

