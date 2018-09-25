From weight loss to maintaining BP; the many benefits of Anjeer (fig)

Did you know figs or anjeer is a weight loss fruit? (Source: Pixabay) Did you know figs or anjeer is a weight loss fruit? (Source: Pixabay)

These days, almost every second person that you meet is trying to crack the magic formula for weight loss. While working out is highly recommended, having a healthy diet is equally important. Dieticians and nutritionists have always vouched for low fat and low-calorie foods and one such regular food is fig, or as is popularly known, anjeer. They can be enjoyed fresh or dried, as they are loaded with nutrients. It contains minerals like calcium, potassium, phosphorus, manganese, copper, and vitamins like vitamin A and B.

ALSO READ: Get shiny, strong hair by adding these easily available foods to your diet

BENEFITS:

* Rich in potassium, figs help maintain blood pressure. Not just that, it also ensures that the digestive system is at its optimum. Its dietary fibres can fill your stomach easily and keep you fuller for a longer time, and also stimulate the bowel movements.

* The presence of phenol, omega-3, and omega-6 fatty acids in figs help keep a check on the cardiovascular health. These fatty acids reduce the risk of coronary heart diseases and have an inhibitory effect on triglycerides, making their overall number drop.

* It plays a vital role in weight loss and is generally recommended to obese patients. However, when taken with milk it has an adverse effect and can also result in weight gain.

* People with a sweet tooth can have figs as a healthy substitute for dessert. The sweetness level is pretty high in this dry fruit so it can replace the craving for something sweet and also add lesser calories to your body.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd