scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

On your weight loss journey, this is the dal you should have (recipe inside)

"Easily digestible, this dal is rich in protein and fibre, and can be had every day. "It also helps regulate blood sugar levels," nutritionist Simran Vohra wrote

weight lossCount on this simple weight loss tip (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

From masoor and toor to chana and moth, there are a variety of dals one can choose from for good health, and also add variety to their meals. But did you know that there is one dal that is not only known for its fibre content but is also great for weight loss? Nutritionist Simran Vohra, recently, took to Instagram to tell us all about this “weight loss dal”, which is none other than moong dalsabut and green.

Also Read |Simple dos and don’ts for healthy weight loss

“Moong dal helps enhance the functioning of the cholecystokinin hormone, which makes you feel full after eating and improves your metabolism rate. Thus, it contributes to controlling weight by preventing you from overeating,” she said.

Easily digestible, this dal is rich in protein and fibre, and can be had every day. “It also helps regulate blood sugar levels,” she wrote in the caption.

Also Read |Four things that will help you on your weight loss journey

According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, packed with amino acids, moong has lower phytic acid (an antinutrient that blocks the digestion of protein content) than in other legumes and cereals, making it a more bioavailable source of protein. “They are also easily digestible – which means they’re less likely to create flatulence, making it, quite literally, a comfort food!” she mentioned in a post on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lovneet Batra (@lovneetb)

If you’d like to have moong dal, here’s a variation of khichdi that you can try, suggested Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker, a bariatric surgeon, who shared a recipe for ‘Bajra Moong Dal’ with indianexpress.com from her book, Bariatric Recipes – A Global Cookbook.

 “This recipe is high in fibre, which helps to regulate blood sugar levels post meals. The recipe is also an excellent source of vegetarian protein and is gluten and lactose free,” she wrote in the book.

Ingredients

2 tbsp – Bajra whole
2 tbsp – Moong dal
10g – Tomatoes
5g – Coriander leaves
10g – Capscicum
Ginger garlic and chili paste as per taste
½ tsp – Ghee
Pinch of turmeric powder
Pinch of hing (asfoetida)
Salt
75ml – Water

green moong Eat something light like green moong to give your digestive health a break (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Total energy as per Nutritive Value of Indian Food by National Institute of Nutrition
210 kcal
Proteins: 11.2 g
Fat: 3.8 g
Carbohydrates: 30.5 g
Fibre: 8.9 g

Method

*Soak bajra for half an hour and then roughly grind it.
*Soak moong dal for half an hour and keep it aside.
*Heat ghee in a cooker and add hing, ginger garlic paste, chilly (as per taste). Stir it for a minute.
*To this, add chopped capsicum, bajra and moong dal and roast for two minutes.
*Next, add tomatoes and salt to it.
*To this mixture, add 75 ml water, and pressure cook it for approximately 15 minutes.
*Let it cool down and then serve it in a bowl with kadhi or curd.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Forced Religious Conver...Premium
UPSC Key- November 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Forced Religious Conver...
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...Premium
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...
Shradha Walkar murder: A toxic and abusive relationship that ended in deathPremium
Shradha Walkar murder: A toxic and abusive relationship that ended in death
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...
Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-11-2022 at 08:00:15 pm
Next Story

PM Modi, Chinese President Xi shake hands at side event at G20 Summit

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

art exhibit
Art exhibition celebrates children and their creativity
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 15: Latest News
Advertisement