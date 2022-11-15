On your weight loss journey, this is the dal you should have (recipe inside)

From masoor and toor to chana and moth, there are a variety of dals one can choose from for good health, and also add variety to their meals. But did you know that there is one dal that is not only known for its fibre content but is also great for weight loss? Nutritionist Simran Vohra, recently, took to Instagram to tell us all about this “weight loss dal”, which is none other than moong dal — sabut and green.

“Moong dal helps enhance the functioning of the cholecystokinin hormone, which makes you feel full after eating and improves your metabolism rate. Thus, it contributes to controlling weight by preventing you from overeating,” she said.

Easily digestible, this dal is rich in protein and fibre, and can be had every day. “It also helps regulate blood sugar levels,” she wrote in the caption.

According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, packed with amino acids, moong has lower phytic acid (an antinutrient that blocks the digestion of protein content) than in other legumes and cereals, making it a more bioavailable source of protein. “They are also easily digestible – which means they’re less likely to create flatulence, making it, quite literally, a comfort food!” she mentioned in a post on Instagram.

If you’d like to have moong dal, here’s a variation of khichdi that you can try, suggested Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker, a bariatric surgeon, who shared a recipe for ‘Bajra Moong Dal’ with indianexpress.com from her book, Bariatric Recipes – A Global Cookbook.

“This recipe is high in fibre, which helps to regulate blood sugar levels post meals. The recipe is also an excellent source of vegetarian protein and is gluten and lactose free,” she wrote in the book.

Ingredients

2 tbsp – Bajra whole

2 tbsp – Moong dal

10g – Tomatoes

5g – Coriander leaves

10g – Capscicum

Ginger garlic and chili paste as per taste

½ tsp – Ghee

Pinch of turmeric powder

Pinch of hing (asfoetida)

Salt

75ml – Water

Total energy as per Nutritive Value of Indian Food by National Institute of Nutrition

210 kcal

Proteins: 11.2 g

Fat: 3.8 g

Carbohydrates: 30.5 g

Fibre: 8.9 g

Method

*Soak bajra for half an hour and then roughly grind it.

*Soak moong dal for half an hour and keep it aside.

*Heat ghee in a cooker and add hing, ginger garlic paste, chilly (as per taste). Stir it for a minute.

*To this, add chopped capsicum, bajra and moong dal and roast for two minutes.

*Next, add tomatoes and salt to it.

*To this mixture, add 75 ml water, and pressure cook it for approximately 15 minutes.

*Let it cool down and then serve it in a bowl with kadhi or curd.

