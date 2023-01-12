Do not fall for these diet tricks to lose weight quickly, they ‘never work’

In an attempt to lose weight quickly, many people resort to diet plans and tricks without consulting an expert. But, it must be known that while certain hacks may prove to be beneficial, many others can actually harm the body in the long run. As such, should you skip meals or avoid certain foods to reach your weight loss goals? According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, while there is no dearth of weight loss tips on the internet, one must understand that “some weight loss tips are helpful, others are ineffective, misleading, or downright harmful.”

Agreed Dr Varsha Gorey, senior clinical dietition at Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai, and said that certain weight loss tricks like drinking warm water, eating slowly, staying hydrated, eating small meals at regular intervals, and cutting out on sugar may “work to an extent; but only if done consistently.” She, however, added that there is no shortcut to weight loss, and in order to lose extra kilos, “one must create a proper nutrition and workout plan on the basis of your current weight and desired goal.”

The expert further added that for weight loss, one’s “daily calorie consumption must be less than their maintenance calorie count; one much exercise for 150 minutes every week, which can be a combination of cardio, weight lifting, and yoga. One must also limit junk food/packet food consumption and start eating food that comes directly from mother nature in its most natural form.”

As such, Bartar also listed some diet tips that never work. Read on and make informed choices by never opting for such diets

Skipping meals: Skipping meals does not cut calories, it rather can wreak havoc on your metabolism. After skipping meals, you tend to eat more later because you are voraciously hungry.

Obsessing over calories and ignoring food quality: The type of food you eat has a huge effect on hunger, appetite, and the hormones that control weight. These factors can affect your ability to achieve a calorie deficit. So, being calorie deficient is important for weight loss, but food quality is just as important when it comes to losing weight and keeping it off.

Excluding ghee from your daily routine: In a bid to lose weight, you may have even considered eliminating ghee from your diet. However, you must know that the butyric acid and medium chain triglycerides present in ghee help in mobilising stubborn body fat and getting rid of it.

Following your diet for six days and then having a cheat’ day: People who try to be perfect six days a week invariably fail because dieting perfection is impossible to obtain. Such a diet will allow room for people with emotional, binge or disordered eating tendencies.

Using laxatives to speed up the weight loss process: If you try to use laxatives for weight loss, you may see the number on the scale go down because it’s actually water weight that you are losing and the weight loss is temporary. However, you definitely would be losing essential nutrients and you would be at the risk of becoming dehydrated.

Adding, Dr Gore said that one should never opt for crash diets or crash exercise, that they will eventually lead to water loss and muscle loss in the body, which is an invitation to many other health problems. “Also, one must never follow any weight loss routines that they cannot adhere to for rest of their lives. Weight loss can only be achieved when there are lifestyle changes made. In your weight loss journey, patience and positive attitude can create huge difference that will help your reach your goal soon.”

