Thursday, February 17, 2022
Why you should start your day with a glass of cumin seeds or jeera water

A nutritionist shares why you should have cumin seeds water "first thing in the morning"; and all you need are two ingredients!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 17, 2022 10:00:46 am
cumin seedsIn a cup, add water and soak the seeds. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Spices and herbs not only add flavour to dishes, they also come loaded with innumerable health benefits. From aiding weight loss to keeping digestive issues at bay, many kitchen condiments can help maintain overall health. So instead of taking supplements and medicines, why not make use of these wonderful kitchen spices to stay healthy?

Also Read |Herbs, spices, fruits and other top immunity boosters straight from your kitchen

If you like the idea of doing so, we’ve got you a super simple remedy that will prove to be extremely beneficial.

spices Kitchen condiments are known to be immensely helpful (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

“Drink cumin seeds water first thing in the morning. This promotes healthy digestion, keeps bloating at bay, and aids in weight loss,” said nutritionist Misha Arora in a post on Instagram.

Also Read |Count on these three simple kitchen ingredients for longer, stronger hair

According to the nutritionist, there are multiple benefits of cumin seeds water.

*Low in calories
*Aids digestion
*Increases metabolism
*Detoxifies the body
*Offers anti-inflammatory benefits
*Builds immunity

Here’s how you can prepare it

nutritionist misha Cumin seeds water is a must-have (Source: Nutritionist Misha Arora/screengrab)

Ingredients

Few cumin seeds
Water

Method: In a cup, add water and soak the seeds.

How to have?

Filter the water and add hot water to the seeds.

How it helps?

After being soaked for that long, cumin seeds swell up and release bioactive compounds into the water.

The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

