Weight loss: Seven ways to ‘melt belly fat naturally’ as per Ayurveda

For many, losing weight may not be the real problem — it is in fact the stubborn belly fat or the fat around the abdomen that they struggle with. While genetic factors may play a role, belly fat can also be controlled with a few lifestyle tweaks, suggested ayurvedic practitioner Dr Shyam VL.

According to him, one should look to ‘melt the belly fat away naturally’ with some effective, easy-to-follow Ayurvedic tips. “Belly fat might look stubborn but with right diet and exercise, you can melt fat easily. Get guidance from an Ayurvedic doctor to help you work with a detailed plan,” he mentioned.

Here’s what you should keep in mind

“Eat 50 per cent of your daily calories at lunch as your digestive power is the strongest at that time. Eat the least number of calories at dinner, which should be before 7pm,” he said.

*Reduce consumption of refined carbohydrates; stay away from sweets, sweetened drinks, and foods rich in oil.

Count on these simple tips

*Consume fine powder of roasted fenugreek seeds with water in the morning on an empty stomach or you can soak fenugreek seeds overnight and consume them in the morning on an empty stomach

*According to Dr Shyam, garcinia cambogia fruit enhances taste, improves digestion and boosts metabolism which helps lose weight.

*Triphala helps eliminate toxins from the body and rejuvenates the digestive system.

How to use? Take a teaspoon of triphala powder with warm water two hours post-dinner.

*Dry ginger powder contains thermogenic agents that are useful to burn fat. Regular consumption of water boiled with dried ginger powder may actually help in boosting your metabolism and burning off the excess fat. You can also add ginger to your daily diet to aid weight loss.

*Brisk walking by holding the core of your tummy for 30 minutes is an effective method for burning belly fat, said Dr Shyam. Yoga and Pilates also help burn belly weight.

*Whenever you are thirsty, drink warm water. Warm water activates your metabolism and aids in weight loss.

*Take time to chew food. “Carbohydrate digestion starts in the mouth whilst mixing with saliva. Chewing helps break down food in the mouth before it travels to the rest of the digestive tract. It also activates the satiety hormone alerting when the stomach is full,” he said.

