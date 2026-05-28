Wegovy and eye stroke risk: What experts say about vision concerns

There has been increasing discussion worldwide about a potential link between some weight loss and diabetes medications, including semaglutide-based drugs like Wegovy, and a rare optic nerve condition called Non-Arteritic Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy (NAION), sometimes informally known as an eye stroke. The British Journal of Ophthalmology study published in March 2026 notes that Ischaemic optic neuropathy (ION) is a rare but vision-threatening complication recently linked to GLP-1 receptor agonists, particularly semaglutide. Using over “30 million reports from the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (2017–2024)”, the team noted that among 31,774 semaglutide cases, Wegovy demonstrated the strongest signal for ION compared with Ozempic.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

In fact, the analyses showed higher odds in men, “and confirmed greater risk with Wegovy versus Ozempic”. “These findings highlight a potential dose-dependent safety concern that warrants urgent prospective evaluation to guide prescribing and regulatory policy,” it stated.

Should people on the medications be worried?

Commonly described as an eye stroke, NAION occurs when the blood supply to the optic nerve is suddenly disrupted, causing rapid, serious damage that is, in most cases, irreversible. Patients frequently wake up to find their vision has deteriorated overnight. There is no surgery to reverse it, said Dr Vineet Sehgal, senior consultant, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals.

The optic nerve is among the most blood-dependent structures in the human body. Even a brief interruption in its supply can cause lasting damage, he said.

Dr Chaitanya Vemu, senior consultant, ophthalmology, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said Ischaemic optic neuropathy usually occurs in one eye. “However, it’s important to note that current evidence only suggests a possible link, not a confirmed cause-and-effect relationship,” said Dr Vemu.

What’s Wegovy’s link with the optic nerve?

Dr Vemu noted that researchers are examining whether rapid metabolic changes, blood sugar fluctuations, dehydration, or vascular effects associated with GLP-1 receptor agonist drugs might contribute to circulatory problems in the optic nerve among those who are vulnerable. “However, obesity, diabetes, hypertension, sleep apnea, and heart disease, which are common in patients taking these medications, are known risk factors for NAION. This makes it hard to determine if the drug alone is responsible,” Dr Vemu stressed.

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Here’s what experts have to say (Photo: Freepik) Here’s what experts have to say (Photo: Freepik)

Should patients stop taking Wegovy?

Dr Vemu noted that patients should not panic or suddenly stop their medication without talking to their doctor. “The overall risk seems to be very low, and these medicines still provide significant benefits in managing obesity and diabetes for many people. However, anyone who notices sudden blurred vision, changes in their visual field, dimming of vision, or eye discomfort while taking these medications should seek immediate eye care,” said Dr Vemu.

What to note?

Anyone currently on semaglutide-based treatment who notices sudden blurring of vision, an unexplained dark patch in their visual field, or any abrupt change in eyesight should see an ophthalmologist the same day. “Not a scheduled appointment. That day. Before starting the treatment, clearance should be sought from an ophthalmologist,” stressed Dr Sehgal.

Patients with existing risk factors for optic nerve disease should have an open, honest conversation with both their prescribing physician and an eye specialist before beginning treatment, he added. “In ophthalmology, early action is often the only action available. Vision lost to an eye stroke rarely returns. The window to protect it is smaller than most people ever expect,” said Dr Sehgal.

Moreover, regular eye check-ups are especially important for people with diabetes, hypertension, sleep apnea, or existing optic nerve issues. “Staying hydrated, controlling blood pressure and blood sugar, and promptly reporting any visual symptoms can help lower complications and support early intervention,” said Dr Vemu.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.