Have a wedding to attend? These easy tips will help avoid overeating

It is the wedding season yet again. Which also means time for guilty indulgence. During festivities, one tends to indulge in a variety of foods — chaat, desserts, and fried foods which may lead to issues like weight gain, overeating, and also indigestion.

So if you want to enjoy the wedding season without having to nurse yourself back to health, it is better to take precautions and be aware of foods that may lead to such issues. Alternatively, if one has overeaten, it is better to burn the calories rather than go into a guilt trip. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shares some simple tips on how to indulge smartly in a video on Instagram.

Ditch added sugar

Added sugar, especially from sugary drinks, is a major reason for weight gain and other health problems. Additionally, foods like candy, soda and baked food items usually contain a lot of sugar and tend to have zero nutritional value.

Time for healthy fats

Make room for healthy fats. While fat is often the first aspect that gets cut out of one’s diet, healthy fat can actually help one stay on track, feel fuller for longer and decrease cravings.

Drink water

Stay well-hydrated. It is the best way to keep all health problems at bay, maintain weight, get a glowing skin and get rid of bloating and water retention.

Don’t give in to fad diets

Fad diets lead to the yo-yo effect where one loses some kilos only to gain them back. So, its okay to have overeaten, but do not fall for such diets to lose that weight quickly.

Burn the calories

Walk your way to health. Eat and burn. Do not deprive yourself of anything you like to eat but make sure you burn it as well.