Keep your digestion healthy during the wedding season with these foods

The shaadi season is on in full swing, and with it also comes the most common issue that people tend to experience — digestive troubles. Indulging in fried and oily food and drinks is part of the wedding festivities, which can seriously affect one’s digestion. A bloated abdomen can make you feel uncomfortable and conscious, especially when you are wearing that midriff baring blouse with your new lehenga. The best way to avoid abdominal bloating and gas is to stay away from certain raw vegetables like broccoli, kale, cauliflower and cabbage. There are other easy ways to protect your body’s digestive function.

Stressing on the need for taking adequate measures to keep digestive troubles at bay, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shared a post on Instagram.

According to her, there are three essential foods that one should include in their diet to keep digestion in check.

Buttermilk

Buttermilk or chaas with hing and kala namak right after lunch is a must. “While chaas is a good source of probiotics and Vitamin B12, the hing and kala namak combo will help cut down bloating, gas and even prevent IBS,” she mentioned. Why should you do it? “Do it – especially if you are attending evening functions and want to sport a flat stomach,” she added.

Chyawanprash

According to Diwekar, one teaspoon of chyawanprash at bedtime keeps the immune system strong. It is a solid source of flavonoids and antioxidants which ensures that the skin stays supple and soft even through the festivities. “Do it – if late night shaadis are a routine and especially if you are at destination weddings,” she shared.

Methi laddoo made with jaggery, ghee and dry ginger

It helps prevent stomach cramps and constipation, promotes intestinal mucosa and even helps keep the hair lustrous which can otherwise look frizzy due to a poor functioning stomach. Why should you have it? “Do it – either at breakfast or as a 4-6 pm meal, if you are out of routine with sleep and even missing workouts. Helps with blood sugar regulation too,” she mentioned.

Apart from Diwekar’s suggestions, here are some other helpful tips

Snack on fresh fruits and salads

You needn’t be a diet snob on weddings and act like someone who can’t eat what’s on the table. What you can instead do is opt for the healthiest options first. Most weddings have a salad bar or a fresh fruit counter these days. Fill your plate with these so that you’re almost full before you hit the greasier stuff. You can obviously enjoy the latter as well but you’ll feel like eating it in limited quantities when you have had your dose of the fibre rich fruits and salads already!

Keep your body well hydrated

This is the easiest way to keep your digestion healthy during shaadi season. Drinking at least two-three litres of water every day will keep you feeling and looking your best. If you’re having a couple of alcoholic drinks at your friend’s sangeet, make sure that you have a glass or two of water after each drink.

Munch on healthy nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds such as almonds, walnuts, pistachio, flax seeds, chia seeds and sunflower seeds are packed with nutrients, minerals and healthy fats. They provide energy which we all certainly need to cope with the wedding celebrations and even boost overall nutrient intake. Add these nuts/seeds in your meals to enhance the taste and improve your health.

