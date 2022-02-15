Ways to survive wedding season without messing up your digestion and diet

The wedding season is all about endless buffets comprising scrumptious dishes and decadent desserts. As such, it becomes difficult to stop oneself, and we often end up (over)indulging in these foods — something that isn’t the best thing for our digestion.

It’s significant to be mindful of your eating practices so that it doesn’t mess with your digestion and result in unwanted weight gain. To enjoy these delicious foods and take care of your health at the same time, you must follow some simple tips, as shared by Ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar.

Taking to Instagram, Dr Bhavsar listed a few ways to survive the wedding season without messing with your digestion and putting on weight. Take a look.

Follow these tips to keep your health in check

*According to the expert, hydration is the key to healthy digestion. “Drink warm water or water boiled with dry ginger powder throughout the day,” she said.

*An age-old remedy, having lemon and honey with lukewarm water every morning is suggested to keep your stomach happy and healthy.

*To keep your weight in check, Dr Bhavsar recommended, “always have raw food (salads) and soups before the main course”.

*Another useful tip is to take smaller plates while eating at a wedding. “Whatever you eat, make sure you eat it slowly and chew properly.”

*And while you are at it, don’t let guilt overpower you. “Eat with gratitude, not guilt. Count your blessings, not calories,” the expert said.

