Is wearing dirty clothes an early sign of dementia?

Memory loss is considered to be one of the earliest signs of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. However, the US’ National Institute on Aging (NIA) also lists hygiene changes, including difficulty bathing and wearing dirty clothes as signs of mild Alzheimer’s disease. Attributing it to “poor judgment, disorientation, mood changes”, NIA lists some common personality and behaviour changes:

*Getting upset, worried, and angry more easily

*Acting depressed or not interested in things

*Hiding things or believing other people are hiding things

*Imagining things that aren’t there

*Wandering away from home

*Pacing a lot

*Showing unusual sexual behavior

*Hitting yourself or other people

*Misunderstanding what you see or hear

“You also may notice that the person stops caring about how he or she looks, stops bathing, and wants to wear the same clothes every day,” it reads.

A 2018 study also noted that patients with dementia, particularly Alzheimer’s disease, may not recognise that their clothes are dirty. They may see food stains and discoloration of the clothes if any and yet, because of their agnosia, are unable to integrate these observations and deduce that their clothes are dirty and need to be changed.

What is dementia?

Dementia is a neurodegenerative condition that affects cognitive abilities such as memory, thinking, and decision-making, which further results in difficulty in performing daily tasks and ultimately leads to a loss of independence, requiring the person to rely heavily on caregivers, said Dr Rakesh Lalla, consultant-interventional neurology, at Fortis Hospital, Kalyan.

Dementia has seven stages, each with their own unique set of characteristics. There is no specific time frame as to how long each stage will last, as each patient experiences it differently. “Agnosia is so common in Alzheimer’s disease that it belongs to a heuristic known as the 4 As of Alzheimer’s: Amnesia, Aphasia, Apraxia, and Agnosia. The fifth stage of dementia is known as the Moderately Severe Cognitive Decline. At this stage, a person may be unable to execute activities of daily living (ADLs), such as bathing and dressing oneself, or instrumental activities of daily living (IADLs) without assistance,” explained Drisha Dey, Consultant Psychologist, Kolkata

Stressing that lack of personal hygiene is one of the lesser-known symptoms of dementia, Dr Lalla described scenarios like patients often refraining from bathing, wearing dirty clothes, or avoiding the act of changing clothes. “This usually occurs due to a lack of self-consciousness regarding cleanliness. As dementia progresses, patients may have difficulty with self-care tasks such as bathing and dressing. They may also experience loss of bowel and bladder control and they often soil themselves with urine and faeces unknowingly,” Dr Lalla said.

Dey further attributed it to the senses failing to receive or accurately processing information from the environment. “This middle stage of dementia typically lasts between two to four years,” said Dey.

The interest in grooming also diminishes in people with Alzheimer’s, said Dr Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist. “The desire to look good and presentable decreases; as they may not fully realise the importance of looking good. Some people with Alzheimer’s also suffer from mood disorders such as depression and because of that, lose their interest in wearing clean and ironed dresses,” Dr Kumar added.

So, what can be done?

While early identification of dementia symptoms is said to aid in proper diagnosis and management to prevent caregiver burnout, the 2018-study goes on to mention that if the patient has favourite clothes, caregivers may want to purchase duplicate sets to use when one set is being washed, or promptly remove dirty clothes from the room and replace them with clean attire which can eliminate the patient’s temptation to put on unclean clothes.

