Easy ways to maintain your blood sugar level during the festive season

The country is in a celebratory mode in the months leading up the New Year. The celebrations begin with Ganesh Chaturthi during which people indulge in modaks, continue with malpuas during Dussehra, laddoos during Diwali and finally wine and cakes during Christmas and New Year. However, if a person is diabetic, maintaining the blood sugar level becomes extremely crucial by keeping a tab on their diet.

In a recent report, the World Health Organisation has said that over 100 million people in the world are diagnosed with diabetes because of unhealthy eating habits, improper diet, stress, and obesity.

Pavithra. N. Raj, Chief Dietician, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital Yeshwanthpur mentions a few factors that can lead to fluctuations in the blood sugar level.

1. Eating large servings of sweets, savory items, fried and fatty foods.

2. Consuming alcohol

3. The stress a person, especially women, may experience if they are hosting or arranging party at home.

4. Eating food at irregular intervals or fasting which leads to hypoglycemia and weakness.

5. Missing out of any physical activities.

Some tips to maintain healthy sugar levels

1. Healthy balance meal: Restrict high calories foods or simple sugars like rice, sugar and fats. Consume high fiber vegetable and salads and also a healthy portion of protein like lentils and pulses and small portion of healthy fats.

2. Concentrate on fiber rich food like:

*Wheat or broken wheat – khichdi, pulao, pongal

*Millets – sama chawal (banyad millet) rice, khichdi

*Amaranth flour – chapati, poori

*Buckwheat flour – poori, dosa, khichdi

*Rajgira – poori, parantha

*Makhana – kheer

*Sighare ke atta – roti, chapati samosa, poori

3. If you are preparing sweets at home, prepare with skimmed milk instead of full fat milk.

4. Use jaggery instead of sugar

5. For snacks, you can serve roasted makhana, peanuts, paneer, sighare (water chestnuts), pumpkin seeds, channa sundal, chivda instead of fried snacks.

6. Opt for baked and grilled food instead of deep fried ones.

7. Avoid second helping, and keep a check on the portion size. Pre-fasting meal can be complex carbohydrates and foods that have a low glycemic index such as whole grain foods, lentils and nuts.

8. Hydration: Include plenty of water, soups, and butter milk in your diet.

9. Regular meal timings: Follow the small and frequent meal pattern. Fasting or feasting should be avoided.

10 Exercise: Regular exercise is important to burn the excess calories consumed. If fasting, then excessive physical exertion must be avoided

11. Relax: Tension or stress also may increase the blood sugar level. So try to pre-plan your day instead of keeping it for the last minute.

12. Self-monitors and checking blood sugars: Daily blood test is important at home.

13. Medication: Consuming medicine on time also helps keep the sugar level under control.