Simple ways to avoid kidney infection this monsoon

The kidneys play a vital role in the functioning of our body as they act as a filter to strain out waste products that are harmful to the system. They also help in maintaining blood pressure, and in the production of red cells which are crucial for our body to function normally. The monsoons bring joy and relief from the scorching heat but at the same time, also bring along infectious diseases. It is at this time that micro-organisms grow, cause damage and destroy our cells. Which is why it becomes very important to safeguard oneself from diseases during the rainy season due to contaminated water and food, and mosquitoes.

“Puddle formations after rainfall make for an apt place for mosquitos to breed. Malaria, leptospirosis, dengue, typhoid, acute gastroenteritis, hepatitis A, and hepatitis E are prime examples of diseases caused by the same, and could lead to renal inflammation which may further lead to kidney failure,” says Dr Ajit Kumar Singh, Nephrologist, NephroPlus Dialysis center, Purnea, Cooch Behar & Siliguri.

Following are a few precautions one must take to avoid kidney infection during this season:

• Keep your surroundings clean to keep unwanted micro-organisms at bay. It is advisable to keep the most touched/used surfaces absolutely clean.

• Drinking water should be boiled or filtered before consumption as it is the most common source of infection during the rainy season.

• Food prepared outside your home may be not of superior quality. They may use contaminated water and other ingredients that might be harmful to your health. It is, hence, advisable to eat fresh home cooked food.

• It is very important to always wash your hands, especially before and after you consume food, as they are the most common source of infection during the season.

• Electronic gadgets may also carry harmful micro-organisms and should be cleaned at regular intervals. This will reduce the risk of transmission of infections.

• Ensure that you are eating freshly cut fruits as pre-cut fruits pose a risk of accruing micro-organisms. It is advisable to peel fruits before consuming as the outer skin has a chance of containing germs.

• It is very tempting to get wet during rainy season. But ensure that you clean yourself as soon as you get back home. Try not to touch other things or people to avoid spreading germs.

• One should try and remove their shoes outside their home to avoid any infection from entering your house.

• Sugar levels should be kept in control for the health of your kidneys. High glucose levels can harm your kidneys badly during rainy season.