Simple ways to keep yourself hydrated throughout the day

Water is the elixir of life. Human beings need water to survive as it “directly affects the body’s blood circulation, body temperature, digestion, transfer of nutrients and several biochemical reactions”, said Dr Manjit Kumar, MD, Apollo Multi Speciality Hospital, Kolkata.
However, owing to one’s hectic work schedule, it is easy to lose track of how much water you’re drinking. If you’ve been feeling dehydrated and decide to up your hydration levels, you’ve come to the right place.
According to Dr Kumar, there’s “no one-size-fits-all formula for daily water intake. The amount of water you should drink daily depends on your body, your health conditions, your medications, and other factors.”
As such, here are 5 expert-approved ways which will ensure you are hydrated at all times. Check them out below:
Carry a water bottle
Carry a portable water bottle wherever you go — preferably not a single-use, plastic one. Keeping a water bottle with you at all times will ensure that you don’t get caught in a situation with no access to drinking water. Doing so will also help you keep track of your daily water consumption. A reusable water bottle is always a sustainable option.
Use a hydration app on your phone
If you can’t keep track of your water consumption on the regular, consider installing a hydration app on your phone that will calculate how much water you need. It’s ingenious for people with highly engrossing work that keeps them at their desk for long hours — just keep an ear out for the alarm and drink away.
Detox water
Plain water, which is then fortified with sliced fruits and vegetables, herbs, makes for a refreshing beverage. Choose seasonal produce to keep bringing variation to your detox water recipes. “Citrus fruits, berries and herbs such as ginger will make your beverages delicious”, suggested Dr Kumar.
Opt for fresh fruit juices, smoothies and soups
Having water is not the only way you can hydrate yourself! If you don’t like sipping on plain water, there are a ton of options out there for you. Choose fresh fruit and vegetable juices, tender coconut water, smoothies and hearty soups to keep yourself full and hydrated.
Differentiate between hunger and thirst
Do you often get hunger pangs throughout the day even though you’ve had meals? It might be a cause of dehydration– your body’s way of telling you to replenish. If you’ve been wanting to eat too many snacks lately, consider having a glass of water each time and notice the difference.
