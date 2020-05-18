Watermelon seeds are edible and healthy; here’s how to eat them

Consumption of seeds can help with skincare and hair care as well. (Source: Pixabay) Consumption of seeds can help with skincare and hair care as well. (Source: Pixabay)

Watermelon seeds have long been considered as something to be discarded once the fruit is eaten. People neatly remove them from the main fruit and then consume it. But, not many are aware that watermelon seeds can be edible, too, and no, it will not lead to a plant growing inside your tummy. If anything, it will boost your health.

Wondering what these health benefits are and how you can eat the seeds? Read on.

The seeds are pretty low in their calorie count, and are rich in many micronutrients like copper, potassium, magnesium, iron, folate and zinc, all of which are important for the body. The seeds are also believed to boost your immunity. Owing to the presence of magnesium, they can help you manage hypertension and your blood pressure.

It is also believed that the seeds can make your bones stronger, because of the presence of copper, manganese and potassium. When these minerals come together, they improve the bone density. The micronutrients can boost your metabolism as well. Also they are rich in amino acids, proteins and vitamin B complex.

Consumption of seeds can help with skincare and hair care. While the proteins and iron are known to improve the texture and the quality of hair, the antioxidants present in the seed can help the skin stay youthful. In fact, the watermelon seed oil is considered to be one of the main ingredients of cosmetic products, owing to the fact that it can treat acne and slow down early aging.

How to use them

* First take the seeds out of the fruit and let them dry.

* Then roast them in a pan and keep them stored in an airtight container.

* After some days, when you feel like snacking, these seeds can be a healthy option.

* They are extremely nutritious, so you can use them in salads, as well. You can even consume it in powder form.

