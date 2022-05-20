Watermelon: Best way and time to eat this hydrating summer fruit (plus, health benefits)

Summer is synonymous with gorging on juicy and delicious seasonal fruits like mangoes, muskmelons and of course, watermelons. An absolute delight to the eyes, heart, and stomach during the scorching days, watermelons not just keep you cool and hydrated, but are also loaded with numerous health benefits.

From being sweet, juicy and cooling to being nourishing and aphrodisiac — this common fruit should be a part of your summer fruit for reasons more than one, according to Ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar. “It is over 90 per cent water, a good source of Vitamin C, A, B6 and minerals such as potassium, magnesium, iron, phosphorous, folate and calcium,” she said.

Health benefits

According to the expert, watermelon has the following benefits for your health.

*Relieves excessive thirst

*Relieves fatigue

*Helps get rid of burning sensation in the body

*Relieves painful urination

*Helps with bladder infections

*Relieves oedema and inflammation.

Not just the flesh, watermelon seeds are beneficial too. They are “are cooling, diuretic and nutritive in nature.” “Seed oil contains glycerides of linoleic acid, oleic acid, palmitic and stearic acids,” Dr Bhavsar added.

Watermelon helps relieve excessive thirst (File) Watermelon helps relieve excessive thirst (File)

Best way to eat

The expert suggested consuming watermelons in moderation. “Have it in moderation and never too much, otherwise, it sure can make you feel bloated, gassy and even give you stomach ache,” she said.

Additionally, it is recommended to eat this fruit standalone and not as an accompaniment with meals.

ALSO READ | Soaked raisins or fresh grapes: Nutritionist explains which is healthier and why

Best time to eat

According to Ayurveda, the best time to eat watermelons is in the morning between 10 am to 12 pm, as breakfast or between breakfast and lunch. You can also have it as an evening snack, before 5 pm. Do not consume it at night or with your meals.

“To be avoided by diabetics and everyone with digestive issues,” she suggested.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!