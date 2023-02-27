Should you have a concoction of water, lemon, and salt as soon as you wake up?

Every day, social media greets us with a new hack that promises to keep our health in check. Of these, while many claim to work wonders instantly, some others require time, patience, and dedication before showing results. One such tip that we recently stumbled upon was from Dr Alan Mandell, known to share natural health remedies on his Instagram page.

According to him, since most people wake up feeling dehydrated, it is a must to start your day with water, salt, and lemon juice.

“Most people wake up at least slightly dehydrated due to being asleep. This is why starting off your day with water, salt, and lemon works great. This combination helps to hydrate you, get minerals in, and start your digestive system for the day,” Mandell said in a video on thelineremedies page.

The combination cuts down inflammation, improves digestion, and rejuvenates, added Dr Mandell.

How to make the concoction?

*Squeeze some lemon, pour a glass of water, and add a pinch of salt.

– Do your best to not have super cold water during this time, he added.

Does the combination actually work?

Calling it a refreshing and nutritious drink, Dt Vidhi Chawla, founder, Fisico Diet Clinic said that it is a “strong cleansing drink that energises and purifies the body”. “The drink’s overall impact is to lower blood pressure. It really promotes stronger, and healthier veins, and helps to normalise an erratic pulse,” Chawla told indianexpress.com, as she listed the benefits.

Boosts immunity

Lemon is a source of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. The mixture of these two beneficial substances strengthens your immune system.

Should you have lemon juice? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Should you have lemon juice? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Improves digestion

The concoction stimulates enzymes that facilitate digestion. It also stimulates the creation of hydrochloric acid in the stomach, which aids in the breakdown and digestion of food. Salt also aids in the absorption of food and water by the body, enabling nutrients to be digested and moved through easily by preventing constipation.

Dissolves kidney stones

Gout, kidney stones, gallstones, and various kinds of arthritis can be exacerbated by uric acid buildup in the body. Staying hydrated is among the most powerful ways to avoid kidney stones. This drink (lemon water with salt) acts to avoid dehydration, may help prevent the formation of kidney stones, and may even break stones that are currently existing.

Improves heart health

Lemon and salt are both excellent on their own for improving heart health. Nevertheless, combining both of them into one energising morning beverage provides even more critical advantages. “Lemons are rich in vitamin C, which the sodium chloride in salt evens out and doesn’t produce edema in the body since it is accompanied by required minerals. Arrhythmias have been linked to low potassium and magnesium levels,” said Chawla.

Detoxification of liver

Vitamin C is required for the production of glutathione which helps in liver detoxification. It also has antibacterial effects that are beneficial to liver function.

Balances pH levels of the body

The alkalising actions of lemon and salt are extremely beneficial for controlling your body’s sensitive pH balance, which is critical for healthy system functioning.

