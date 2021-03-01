scorecardresearch
Monday, March 01, 2021
Should you drink water while eating? Here’s what an ayurvedic practitioner says

According to Dr Aiswarya, drinking water before meals can lead to weakness, while drinking water immediately after meals may lead to obesity

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 1, 2021 8:00:22 pm
when to have during meals, should you have water during meals, meals and water, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, drinking water and meals, digestion and water, how to have water, is warm water good for digestion, ayurveda tips,Did you know the best time to have water at meal time? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Lifestyle habits are shaped by one’s routine activities. As per Ayurveda, your dinacharya or routine can make a lot of difference to your way of living, and making minor tweaks can help you tide over health issues over a period of time.

One such habit is drinking water — how much you drink throughout the day, and especially at mealtimes. While many like to end their meals with water, is it the correct thing to do?

Taking to Instagram, Ayurvedic practitioner Dr Aiswarya Santhosh shared the right time to drink water.

Take a look.

According to Dr Aiswarya, drinking water before meals can lead to weakness, while drinking water immediately after meals may lead to obesity.

water, how much water to drink, hydration, indianexpress.com, hydration tips, drinking water tips, lovneet batra, indianexpress, pink salt benefits, how to use pink salt, thirsty, Do you drink water after a meal? Here’s what you should keep in mind. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

So, what is the best way?

“Drinking water sip by sip during meals is the best method,” she stated.

Here’s why

This helps to breakdown the food, making it better for digestion, she mentioned.

What type of water to have?

Always drink warm water with meals for better digestion and metabolism.

For better digestion, she also recommended a concoction of herbs in water.

*While boiling water, add dry ginger powder, vetiver roots, babool, or fennel seeds.

