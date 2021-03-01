Should you drink water while eating? Here’s what an ayurvedic practitioner says

Did you know the best time to have water at meal time? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Lifestyle habits are shaped by one’s routine activities. As per Ayurveda, your dinacharya or routine can make a lot of difference to your way of living, and making minor tweaks can help you tide over health issues over a period of time.

One such habit is drinking water — how much you drink throughout the day, and especially at mealtimes. While many like to end their meals with water, is it the correct thing to do?

Taking to Instagram, Ayurvedic practitioner Dr Aiswarya Santhosh shared the right time to drink water.

According to Dr Aiswarya, drinking water before meals can lead to weakness, while drinking water immediately after meals may lead to obesity.

“Drinking water sip by sip during meals is the best method,” she stated.

This helps to breakdown the food, making it better for digestion, she mentioned.

What type of water to have?

Always drink warm water with meals for better digestion and metabolism.

For better digestion, she also recommended a concoction of herbs in water.

*While boiling water, add dry ginger powder, vetiver roots, babool, or fennel seeds.

