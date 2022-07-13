Should you drink water even before brushing your teeth?

Many of us like to start our day with a hot cuppa, which is enjoyed after brushing our teeth. But Dr Noopor Rohatgi, certified yoga instructor and homeopathic doctor, recently took to Instagram to share that Ayurveda suggests one to begin their mornings with a glass of water on an empty stomach.

“Drink water right after you wake up in the morning, even before brushing your teeth!” Dr Rohatgi wrote on Instagram.

The importance of drinking adequate amount of water throughout the day cannot be stressed enough. Water, not only helps one stay hydrated but also regulates body temperature and maintains bodily functions like flushing out waste from the kidneys, create saliva, and also make nutrients available to various body parts.

According to her, the following reasons are why one should drink water first thing in the morning:

*Bacteria builds up in the mouth while one is asleep; when you drink water in the morning, you ingest those bacteria, too, which helps in improving immunity.

*It improves digestion, and prevents indigestion.

*Helps lower high blood pressure

Drinking water on an empty stomach also keeps oral health in check by reducing bad breath, as the water helps rehydrate and prevent dry mouth that is caused due to lack of saliva in the mouth.

Fitness expert Sonia Bakshi, too, suggested drinking at least a glass of water on waking up. This can help fight sicknesses and strengthen the immune system, she said in a post on Instagram.

What kind of water to have?

Experts suggest having lukewarm water on an empty stomach. “Drink two glasses of water as soon as you wake up. Sit and drink in sips,” Dr Rohtagi told indianexpress.com.

