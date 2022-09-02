Inside pregnant Debina Bonnerjee’s ‘easy-breezy workout’ with a birthing ball

Debina Bonnerjee, who is expecting her second child with husband Gurmeet Choudhary, recently gave a peek into her workout session with trainer Vinti Maheshwari. The Ramayana actor, who is mother to four-month-old daughter Lianna, was seen working out with weights and on the medicine or exercise ball. “A sneak-peak into how I manage to do my easy-breezy workout with the help of my instructor. These days I’m all about a healthy body, a calm mind and surrounding myself with a bunch of loveable people! Keeping up with my fitness just to make sure I and my baby are healthy inside-out,” she captioned the post.

Watch the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon)

Why is it important to exercise during pregnancy?

Regular exercise during pregnancy reduces the risk of developing gestational diabetes and pre-eclampsia, said Varun Rattan, ACE certified personal trainer, co-founder – The Body Science Academy. The stability ball is a great tool to include in your prenatal fitness routine, he told indianexpress.com.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

According to Rattan, you can use the ball to strengthen your arms, core and back muscles by doing simple arm movements while sitting on it. “To help build strength, and the stability of your core and back muscles, you may also perform pelvic tilts and alternate leg lifts while sitting on the ball,” Rattan said.

To begin with, have someone behind you to support the ball (particularly in the later phases of pregnancy). It is critical that you wear non-slip shoes, socks, or go barefoot, he advised. He further added that it is critical to avoid any exercise that requires you to lie on your back after the first trimester of pregnancy.

Debina’s trainer Maheshwari also shared a video on the benefits of working out with a medicine ball for new mothers. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vinti Maheshwari (@mindbodydesign_newyou)

Why use a birth/exercise ball? According to Maheshwari,

Sitting comfortably

Moving around can get a little harder as your pregnancy progresses. A birthing ball can feel much more comfortable to sit on than desk chairs or sofas. It can also make it easier for you to get on and off, said Maheshwari.

Exercise and pain relief

Advertisement

Using a birthing ball can also improve posture and balance and exercise your core muscles. As you rock or bounce on it gently, your core muscles will be working hard to keep you upright.

*The ball can also help to distribute your weight more evenly. This can relieve spinal pressure and back pain, and provide support for your knees and ankles.

*Using a birth ball in the later stages of pregnancy is great for getting your baby into the correct position for birth.

Advertisement

Also Read | Home workout: Four easy exercises you can do with the help of a chair

During labour

*You can also use a birthing ball to help you during labour (as long as you’ve been using it during pregnancy so you feel comfortable and safe using it).

*During labour, a birthing ball can reduce the pain of your contractions. You may find that you instinctively sway and rock in rhythm with your contractions and a birthing ball gives great support for this,” said Maheshwari.

“Start using your birth/exercise ball in pregnancy – as an alternative to your desk chair or for exercise so you can work out what feels right for you,” the trainer said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!