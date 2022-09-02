scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Inside pregnant Debina Bonnerjee’s ‘easy-breezy workout’ with a birthing ball

Keeping up with my fitness just to make sure my baby and I are healthy inside-out, Debina Bonnerjee said

debina bonnerjeeDebina Bonnerjee has been working out regularly (Source: Debina Bonnerjee/Instagram)

Debina Bonnerjee, who is expecting her second child with husband Gurmeet Choudhary, recently gave a peek into her workout session with trainer Vinti Maheshwari. The Ramayana actor, who is mother to four-month-old daughter Lianna, was seen working out with weights and on the medicine or exercise ball. “A sneak-peak into how I manage to do my easy-breezy workout with the help of my instructor. These days I’m all about a healthy body, a calm mind and surrounding myself with a bunch of loveable people! Keeping up with my fitness just to make sure I and my baby are healthy inside-out,” she captioned the post.

Watch the video below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon)

Why is it important to exercise during pregnancy?

Regular exercise during pregnancy reduces the risk of developing gestational diabetes and pre-eclampsia, said Varun Rattan, ACE certified personal trainer, co-founder – The Body Science Academy. The stability ball is a great tool to include in your prenatal fitness routine, he told indianexpress.com.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

According to Rattan, you can use the ball to strengthen your arms, core and back muscles by doing simple arm movements while sitting on it. “To help build strength, and the stability of your core and back muscles, you may also perform pelvic tilts and alternate leg lifts while sitting on the ball,” Rattan said.

To begin with, have someone behind you to support the ball (particularly in the later phases of pregnancy). It is critical that you wear non-slip shoes, socks, or go barefoot, he advised. He further added that it is critical to avoid any exercise that requires you to lie on your back after the first trimester of pregnancy.

Also Read |‘Be it skincare or workout, you have to be consistent’: Kriti Sanon

Debina’s trainer Maheshwari also shared a video on the benefits of working out with a medicine ball for new mothers. Take a look.

Why use a birth/exercise ball? According to Maheshwari,

Sitting comfortably

Moving around can get a little harder as your pregnancy progresses. A birthing ball can feel much more comfortable to sit on than desk chairs or sofas. It can also make it easier for you to get on and off, said Maheshwari.

Exercise and pain relief

Advertisement

Using a birthing ball can also improve posture and balance and exercise your core muscles. As you rock or bounce on it gently, your core muscles will be working hard to keep you upright.

*The ball can also help to distribute your weight more evenly. This can relieve spinal pressure and back pain, and provide support for your knees and ankles.

*Using a birth ball in the later stages of pregnancy is great for getting your baby into the correct position for birth.

Advertisement
Also Read |Home workout: Four easy exercises you can do with the help of a chair

During labour

*You can also use a birthing ball to help you during labour (as long as you’ve been using it during pregnancy so you feel comfortable and safe using it).

*During labour, a birthing ball can reduce the pain of your contractions. You may find that you instinctively sway and rock in rhythm with your contractions and a birthing ball gives great support for this,” said Maheshwari.

“Start using your birth/exercise ball in pregnancy – as an alternative to your desk chair or for exercise so you can work out what feels right for you,” the trainer said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...Premium
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...Premium
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...
Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprintPremium
Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprint
Twenty eight years in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones...Premium
Twenty eight years in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-09-2022 at 11:30:14 am
Next Story

Chengdu locks down 21.2 million as Chinese cities battle Covid

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Watch: Narrow escape for Argentina Vice President after man points gun at her

Watch: Narrow escape for Argentina Vice President after man points gun at her

Arrested in sexual assault case, Lingayat mutt chief hospitalised with chest pain

Arrested in sexual assault case, Lingayat mutt chief hospitalised with chest pain

28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world

28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world

Premium
Chamika Karunaratne's Naagin dance viral, how it became symbol of rivalry
Asia Cup | SL vs BAN

Chamika Karunaratne's Naagin dance viral, how it became symbol of rivalry

Odisha: Padma Sri winner, unwell, 'forced' to dance inside hospital

Odisha: Padma Sri winner, unwell, 'forced' to dance inside hospital

Tussle in Congress between pro-establishment leaders, G-23 group turns interesting
Delhi Confidential

Tussle in Congress between pro-establishment leaders, G-23 group turns interesting

Premium
Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan named new Starbucks CEO

Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan named new Starbucks CEO

Cong, AIMIM lead attack on Mamata day after she says ‘all in RSS are not bad’

Cong, AIMIM lead attack on Mamata day after she says ‘all in RSS are not bad’

The Rings of Power: Awe-inspiring, not meant for casual viewers
LOTR review

The Rings of Power: Awe-inspiring, not meant for casual viewers

NASA says it’s a ‘Go’ for launch of Artemis moon rocket on Sep 3

NASA says it’s a ‘Go’ for launch of Artemis moon rocket on Sep 3

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Durga Puja, UNESCO heritage
Mamata Banerjee carries out colourful procession to thank UNESCO for Durga Puja’s heritage recognition
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 02: Latest News
Advertisement