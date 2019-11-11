Was teetering on the edge of depression: Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who has become a household name after Fleabag, in a recent interview with BBC shared how she was “teetering on the edge of a depression”, after her stint at drama school. She was cast in extremely basic, uninspiring roles and while this prompted her to write the Emmy Award-winning series, it was also a source of emotional turmoil.

Advertising

“It really got under my skin. [There was] this ideal version of a woman everyone had to aspire to from a very young age and the ideal was that she was very sexual and perfect. I felt so angry about it because I didn’t feel I had to justify myself. And I had to prove that first and foremost I had a brain and I was clever. But at the same time, I also felt I had to prove that I was pretty and desirable,” she said.

This, however, seems way in the past now. At present, there is literally no stopping the actor. She has earned a writing credit on No Time to Die, the 25th film in the James Bond franchise, making her the second woman ever to do so, after Johanna Harwood. Reportedly, Harwood contributed to Dr No and From Russia With Love. Earlier, Daniel Craig had shared how it was his decision to approach her.

“They were just looking for tweaks across a few of the characters and a few of the storylines,” she said in the interview.