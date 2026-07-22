‘Was only Vitamin D’: How self-prescribed supplements pushed 34-year-old to the brink of dialysis

An Instagram post by nutritional endocrinologist Dr Shanti has reignited conversations around the risks of self-prescribing vitamin D supplements. Sharing the case of a 34-year-old woman, Dr Shanti wrote, “A 34-year-old woman, struggling with fatigue, hair fall, body pain and low mood, started taking high-dose vitamin D supplements (60,000 IU) after being told that ‘everyone is deficient’.”

According to the post, the woman continued taking the high-dose supplement for months without repeat blood tests or medical follow-up. She later developed vomiting, severe weakness, constipation, excessive thirst, frequent urination and confusion. Tests revealed vitamin D toxicity, dangerously high calcium levels and worsening kidney function, with dialysis even being considered.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

“The case highlights that while vitamin D deficiency should be treated, high-dose supplements should only be taken under medical supervision with regular monitoring, as excess vitamin D can accumulate in the body, raise calcium levels and seriously damage the kidneys,” Dr Shanti noted.

But how common is vitamin D toxicity, and who actually needs high-dose supplements? According to Dr Aashish Chaudhry, Managing Director, Aakash Healthcare,”Vitamin D toxicity is relatively rare, but the number of cases has increased in recent years as more people have started taking supplements without medical supervision.”

While vitamin D deficiency is widespread, he cautions against assuming everyone needs high-dose therapy. “Many people believe that if a little is good, more must be better. That is simply not true for vitamin D,” he says.

Dr Chaudhry explains that toxicity generally occurs when people take very high doses, often 60,000 IU or more—for weeks or months without monitoring their blood levels.

“Sunlight or a normal diet rarely causes vitamin D toxicity. The real risk comes from prolonged, unsupervised use of high-dose supplements,” he adds.

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What are the warning signs of vitamin D toxicity?

“The earliest signs include nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, constipation, increased thirst, frequent urination, weakness, fatigue and persistent headaches,” says Dr Chaudhry.

As calcium levels continue to rise, symptoms can become far more serious. “Patients may become confused, develop muscle weakness, dehydration and irregular heart rhythms. In severe cases, kidney injury can occur,” he explains.

How does excess vitamin D damage the kidneys?

Dr Chaudhry explains that vitamin D increases calcium absorption from the intestine. Excessive vitamin D therefore causes abnormally high calcium levels (hypercalcaemia), which place enormous stress on the kidneys. “High calcium levels can lead to calcium deposits in the kidneys, affecting their ability to filter waste and regulate fluids. This condition, known as hypercalcaemia-induced kidney injury, can progress to acute kidney failure if not treated promptly.”

Who actually needs high-dose vitamin D?

High-dose vitamin D supplements are not appropriate for everyone, emphasises Dr Chaudhry.

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“They are usually recommended only for people with a confirmed vitamin D deficiency based on blood tests,” he says.

Other groups that may require supplementation under medical supervision include people with:

* Osteoporosis

* Osteomalacia

* Chronic kidney disease

* Malabsorption disorders

* Limited sun exposure

* Older adults at high risk of deficiency

ALSO READ | What are the potential risks of taking high-dose vitamin D supplements for an extended period of time

Why monitoring is just as important as treatment

Before prescribing vitamin D, doctors typically recommend testing 25-hydroxy vitamin D [25(OH)D], along with serum calcium, phosphate and kidney function.

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“The dosage and duration of treatment should always be tailored to the individual’s deficiency and overall health,” says Dr Chaudhry. Follow-up is equally important.

“Blood tests are usually repeated after 8 to 12 weeks to ensure vitamin D levels have improved while calcium levels remain normal. Once the deficiency is corrected, most patients shift to a lower maintenance dose instead of continuing high-dose therapy.” He stresses that vitamin D supplementation is both safe and effective when medically supervised, but unsupervised use can have potentially life-threatening consequences.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.