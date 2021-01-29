‘Was fully prepared to fix my uterus’: Mandy Moore opened up about her pregnancy struggles

Actor Mandy Moore has opened up about her health struggles and fertility issues, revealing that she was about to undergo a surgery for possible endometriosis, before she became pregnant.

According to a report in The Independent, the This Is Us actor — currently expecting her first baby with husband Taylor Goldsmith — has shared in an interview with Romper that there was some uncertainty leading up to her pregnancy. After trying for a baby for a while, she visited a fertility specialist, who told her she may have a problem with her uterus and may have endometriosis — a painful disorder in which the tissues that normally line the inside of your uterus, or the endometrium, grow outside of it.

After that, the 36-year-old said she was “fully prepared” to undergo surgery to remedy the problem, adding that it felt “nice to have a plan” and an explanation for why she had not conceived.

“I was fully prepared to go have surgery and fix my uterus and hopefully get rid of the endometriosis, if it was there. It was nice to have a plan and to know, okay, well, this is why I haven’t been pregnant yet,” she was quoted as saying.

Just before her scheduled surgery, however, Moore had an appointment with her fertility specialist, who informed her she was ovulating but that there was a “slim chance” that she would get pregnant. “So I was like, all right, whatever,” the actor recalled of her reaction. “And lo and behold…”

Moore announced her pregnancy in September 2020. According to her, the entire experience made her wish she had “known more about the process from the beginning”.

“I guess I understand why doctors tell you, like: ‘Oh, just try for a year, and then if nothing happens, you can start sort of investigating.’ But I was like, man, I wish I had known before. It would have been a game changer had I had that information.”

On finding out she had conceived, Moore recalled being “initially cautious of getting excited”, that she “sort of was holding my breath until 12 weeks”.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle