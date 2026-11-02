Warren Buffett, 96, has ‘not had water in 48 years’: ‘No thank you. I’ll have a…’

Bill Ackman, founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, recently appeared on the Equity Mates Investing podcast and shared a rather interesting habit followed by American investor Warren Buffett. Recalling an anecdote from a dinner years ago, Ackman said the latter refused still or sparkling water, claiming he hadn’t touched either in 48 years. “I asked him, ‘Do you want still or sparkling?’, and he said, ‘No, thank you. I’ll have a Cherry Coke’.”

Ackman shared, “I said, ‘Fine’, but I said, you know, ‘Don’t you drink water?'” to which Buffett replied, “Bill, I haven’t had water in 48 years.'” The hedge fund manager also shared that he had previously stocked up on “Cherry Coke” for his guest, knowing it was his favourite beverage.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

So much so that the 96-year-old investor “drank five cans of Coke a day”, as mentioned by British author Glen Arnold in his book “The Deals of Warren Buffett Volume 2: The Making of a Billionaire”.

How does the body react to 48 years without water?

Aditi Prasad Apte, Senior Clinical Nutritionist, Aster RV Hospital, Bangalore, says drinking five cans of soft drink every day instead of water is not a healthy long-term habit, even if a person feels perfectly fine.

“Soft drinks contain a large amount of sugar, caffeine and additives, but they do not provide the same benefits as plain water. Regular consumption of sugary drinks can increase daily calorie intake without making a person feel full,” she tells indianexpress.com.

Over time, this can contribute to weight gain, obesity, insulin resistance and an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes, she says, adding that high sugar intake can also increase triglyceride levels and affect overall heart health, she adds.

Story continues below this ad

“Water plays an essential role in maintaining body temperature, supporting digestion, transporting nutrients, regulating blood circulation and helping the kidneys remove waste products. Unlike sugary soft drinks, plain water hydrates the body without adding sugar, calories or caffeine,” she further elaborates.

Beware of tooth decay

According to Prasad, one major concern with drinking large quantities of soft drink is its effect on teeth, kidneys, and metabolic health.

“The high sugar content can encourage tooth decay, while its acidity can gradually weaken tooth enamel. Regular consumption of sugary soft drinks has also been associated with a higher risk of kidney stones and other kidney-related problems,” she shares, adding that caffeine can temporarily increase alertness, but excessive intake may cause disturbed sleep, acidity, restlessness and palpitations in some people.

Who’s at risk?

Over several years, Prasad says these habits can place additional stress on the body’s metabolic system. “The risks may be greater in older adults and people with diabetes, high blood pressure or existing kidney problems,” she points out.

Story continues below this ad

“Older adults need to be particularly careful because their sense of thirst may reduce with age, making them less likely to recognise dehydration. However, individual fluid requirements vary depending on age, activity, climate and medical conditions,” she concludes.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.