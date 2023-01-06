What you eat affects your body; eat these foods to stay warm this winter

You may take every precaution — including covering yourself in layers of woolen, sitting in front of a heater, and drinking warm water — to protect yourself from the winter cold. But, did you know that there are certain foods that can keep you warm by raising your body temperature when consumed in the colder months? Wondering what they are? Lovneet Batra, a nutritionist, is here to tell you all about them. In an Instagram post, she wrote: “When the temperature drops and cold weather sets in, fuel your body with food that can help raise your body temperature and make you feel warm,” as she shared some foods that may help you keep warm this winter. Take a look.

Ghee: Ghee is nutritionally better than oils/fats because of its medium chain fatty acids (MCFAs) content, which is absorbed directly by the liver and burned down to provide energy. Ghee also contains butyric acid, a short-chain fatty acid, which contributes to its distinct flavour, easy digestion, and stronger immune system.

Also Read | This winter, ensure to include these foods in your diet

Sesame seeds: These seeds are rich in fibre and help facilitate better digestion, smoother bowel movement, and tackling constipation. “Pain and inflammation are common in winters. A bioactive compound present in sesame seeds known as sesamol is responsible for inhibiting the production of pro-inflammatory chemicals,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovneet Batra (@lovneetb)

Ginger, mulethi, and tulsi tea: There is nothing better than homemade herbal tea to sip on in winters. According Lovneet, ginger is known to be good for digestive health and can stimulate thermogenesis. It is also a diaphoretic that can help your body warm from the inside out. In winter, mulethi is essential due to the presence of a chemical named glycyrrhizin that lends this herb its sweet taste as well as its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antimicrobial properties.

Tulsi is the ultimate rescue for all winter-triggered sedentary diseases. From curing the common cold and flu to reducing anxiety, it takes care of all.

Also Read | This winter, say cheers to good health with these five superfoods

Bajra/ragi: Bajra has many antioxidant properties as it contains flavonoids, lignin, and phytonutrients. “This helps us fight against infection, the anti-ageing process and rejuvenates our skin,” added Lovneet.

Adding, functional nutritionist Mugdha Pradhan, CEO and Founder, iThrive said, “While most nutrition guidelines and principles do not vary with a change in season, our body requires a slightly increased intake of calories since it loses calories at a higher rate in winter. As a result, this is a time when higher-calorie delicacies can be enjoyed. And in the cold, we prefer foods that keep you warm.”

Advertisement

She suggested including the following food items to your diet this winter season.

*Meat stock, bone broth, and soups

*Hot beverages

*High-fat foods

*Seasonal fruits and vegetables

*Warm spices like garlic, cinnamon, and pepper

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!