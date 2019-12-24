Turmeric with a twist: Count on these warm drinks to boost your immunity this winter

Here’s why you should not avoid turmeric milk. (Source: File Photo) Here’s why you should not avoid turmeric milk. (Source: File Photo)

Do you often fall sick during the winter season? With temperatures falling, many people tend to suffer from lower immunity levels. They then consume hot liquids and take warm showers. But we all know that prevention is better than cure; and what best to fall back on than home remedies that can help one immensely by preventing common cold-related ailments — immediately, and even in the long-term. So here’s one such wonder home remedy — golden turmeric latte — a version of the evergreen turmeric milk, as shared by lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho.

Instead of using regular milk, Coutinho opted for coconut milk.

Another interesting concoction was shared by celebrity Pilates trainer and nutritionist, Radhika Karle.

Sharing the recipe of the anti-inflammatory tonic, Karle posted about the benefits of the drink which has turmeric and cinnamon as its key ingredients. She captioned the post, “The ideal winter morning booster, full of wholesome and seasonal ingredients, and healing goodness that will keep you fighting fit during the winter months.”

Earlier, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shared a similar recipe that could help prevent and also recover from dengue.

Diwekar posted that besides acting as an immunity booster, the warm latte reduces inflammation and prevents protein loss.

Why the immunity-boosting golden latte or golden milk is a must-have this season

Turmeric milk is loaded with multiple properties which can work wonders for your health. You can prepare turmeric latte at your home with only a few ingredients and avail all the numerous health benefits it offers.

*Reduces inflammation

Turmeric is rich in curcumin which can help in controlling inflammation. Turmeric milk can help in controlling inflammation. It is especially good for arthritis patients. It can also help in relieving joint pain; it will reduce both pain and fatigue.

*Prevents cell damage

Turmeric is loaded with antioxidants. Curcumin in turmeric is loaded with antioxidant properties. Antioxidants protect your body from any possible damage from free radicals. It will help you fight cell damage.

*Supports brain function and improves memory

Turmeric is loaded with properties which can contribute to better immunity. Consumption of turmeric milk can help you prevent infections, cold, flu and many other health issues. Various studies have also mentioned that turmeric milk can boost brain function and improve memory.

