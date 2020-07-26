Want to stay healthy? Add custard apple to your diet

Also called ‘sitaphal’ in India, the custard apple is delicious. It is said that the fruit is packed with just the right amount of calories. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Also called ‘sitaphal’ in India, the custard apple is delicious. It is said that the fruit is packed with just the right amount of calories. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

With the pandemic showing no signs of slowing down, the need of the hour is to stay fit and healthy. It is important that you understand your health and give your body everything it needs to keep its immunity strong. Here is a fruit that promises to keep you in the pink of health. Find out why custard apple should become a part of your everyday diet.

* Also called sitaphal in India, the custard apple is delicious. It is said that the fruit is packed with just the right amount of calories, traces of protein, fat, iron, vital minerals like magnesium, calcium and phosphorus, among other such nutrients.

* It is believed that the apples are good for digestion, because of the presence of fibre and minerals. As such, it can help you to regulate your bowel movement, help reduce symptoms of both diarrhoea and constipation.

* The apple is one of the richest sources of vitamin, which makes it highly beneficial for anti-aging. It can also eliminate free radicals from the body, making sure the cells are strong and youthful.

* Shaped like a heart, eating a custard apple will make sure the organ is strong and there is a steady supply of blood throughout the body. This can help prevent anemia, too. Since custard apples are rich in iron, they can ensure that your arteries stay healthy, and your haemoglobin levels are up all the time.

* The fruit also has some cooling properties, just like most other fruits, which can help you in summer months when the temperatures soar. It can level your body’s natural temperature, and take care of the excess body heat.

You can add custard apple to your diet in the form of a smoothie.

* Just take the fruit, peel it and remove the seeds. Once done, mash it until it becomes a pulp.

* To this, you can add a tablespoon of oats.

* Next, cut a banana into pieces and then mix them with a cup of yoghurt.

* Then add the mixture to the custard apple pulp and oats. Blend all ingredients together in the blender.

* You will finally get a smoothie, which you can pour in a glass and enjoy.

While you can make this dietary change whenever you wish to, it is advisable that you check with a dietician first, who may be aware of your health and medical history, and as such, guide you better.

