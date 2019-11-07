Want to sleep better? Cut down on caffeine and drink these instead

A good night’s sleep is linked to the overall health of a person. Unfortunately for many, sleep remains elusive, given the incredibly long hours at work, stress and bad food habits. If you are struggling to catch a wink at night, there are many things you can do to ensure you are well rested and fresh in the morning. Drinking healthy drinks is among them. Remember when your mother would make you drink a glass of warm milk before sending you to bed? Well, she knew what she was doing.

Here are some bedtime drinks that can calm you and make sure you fall asleep in no time.

Milk

Let’s start with the basic. This knowledge has stayed with us since childhood. Drinking a glass of warm milk just before we hit the bed makes us fall asleep sooner. Experts say that this is because milk contains amino acid tryptophan. Tryptophan is also present in meals that have a lot of carbohydrates; which is why we feel sleepy after consuming a heavy one. When consumed, tryptophan is converted into sleep hormone melatonin.

Almond milk

This is also a good sleep-inducing alternative to milk. Besides tryptophan, almond milk is rich in magnesium, which improves the quality of sleep.

Chamomile tea

Known globally as a the best natural sleeping solution, chamomile tea is every sleep-deprived person’s go-to drink, especially if they are suffering from insomnia. This tea has calming and soothing effects and is caffeine free. Sometimes, people also consume it with magnesium supplements. Some studies conducted in the past also suggest that chamomile may help lower the risk of heart diseases and cancer, and even control blood sugar, though definitive studies are yet to be carried out.

Coconut water

While coconut water is often hailed as an energy booster, it is great for inducing sleep, too. Pure coconut water is rich in magnesium and potassium which help relax the muscles. The drink also has vitamin B, which, as per researches conducted in the past, is known to reduce stress levels, lower anxiety and depression.

Banana smoothie

This is a delicious drink, which is good for midnight cravings and hunger pangs also. When consumed before bedtime, it promotes healthy sleep patterns. All you need is a banana or two, some butter and milk, and this delicious drink is good to go. Just like coconut water, banana smoothies, too, contain plenty of magnesium and potassium.