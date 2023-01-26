Vegetables, proteins, or carbs — what should you eat first to avoid spike in glucose and insulin levels?

That we must consume a well-balanced meal that comprises all food groups is a known fact. But, did you know that the sequence in which you consume the different types of foods can significantly impact your post-meal glucose and insulin levels? Yes, you read that right. Research published in Diabetes Care found that the order in which different types of food are consumed has a significant impact on post-meal glucose and insulin levels in obese people. Reiterating the same, Pooja Makhija, a nutritionist, said that when vegetables and protein were consumed before carbohydrates, the researchers found that “glucose levels were 29 percent, 37 percent, and 17 percent lower at the 30, 60 and 120-minute checks, compared with when carbohydrates were consumed first. Also, insulin was found to be significantly lower when the participants ate vegetables and protein first”.

So, should you always eat carbohydrates last? Turns out, yes!

Explaining this in detail, Sushma PS, dietitian at Jindal Naturecure Institute, Bangalore told indianexpress.com, “Meal sequencing, specifically consuming protein and/or fat before carbohydrates, promotes the secretion of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) — a hormone that reduces the secretion of insulin and glucagon. Fiber, fat, and protein help slow digestion and absorption of glucose from carb foods. Hence, foods that are higher in fat and protein when eaten before eating carbs in a meal helps slow glucose absorption”.

Benefits of eating protein and veggies before carbs

Makhija also listed out the numerous health benefits of introducing this small tweak in our diets. They are:

*Better hormonal balance

*Improved fertility

*Fewer cravings

*Better skin

*Reduced inflammations

*Slower aging

*Reduced risk of diseases

Swati Bhushan, chief clinical nutritionist, Hiranandani Hospital, Navi Mumbai – A Fortis Network Hospital further said that the order of macro-nutrient consumption in a meal which includes protein, fat, or fiber from vegetables, before major carbohydrate load, “reduces postprandial glucose levels and plasma insulin levels”.

“Doing so delays gastric emptying, glucose absorption, the stimulation of release of insulin, thus preventing blood glucose fluctuations. Plant polyphenols, which have powerful antioxidant activity, do play a role in providing such effects. When this principle is followed, there is a reduction in glucose peaks, compared to mixing all food together. There has been improvement in glycemic response and insulin sensitivity in people with diabetes, and this approach can be considered for stabilizing their clinical condition,” she added.

The expert also stressed that protein foods also provide a feeling of fullness, reduce the level of hunger hormone ghrelin, reduce craving, boost metabolism by burning more calories, and thus help in weight reduction. “Fibre from veggies also prevent overeating; as such, when taken before meals, it also satisfies hunger, eliminates excess fat from the body, and thus help maintain a healthy weight,” she told indianexpress.com.

Simple ways to inculcate this sequence

Sushma PS shares some quick ways to include this eating habit. They are:

• Start the meal with soup. Soups are an excellent way to consume multiple servings of vegetables at once.

• Always include salads in your diet.

• Don’t start your day with coffee, tea, or protein shake. Drink smoothies instead.

• Make a healthy breakfast and include oatmeals and grains.

• When eating noodles or pasta, include as many vegetables as possible.

