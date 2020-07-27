Want to keep your weight in check? Have raisins

When you eat raisins, pay attention to how your body is reacting, what it is feeling, etc., so as to understand its needs better. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) When you eat raisins, pay attention to how your body is reacting, what it is feeling, etc., so as to understand its needs better. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Most people who have been staying put at home for months now, are starting to crave outside food, mainly of the junk form. But junk food consumption is never a good idea, even if you are dieting and looking forward to ‘cheat days’. There is a way that you can suppress these unhealthy desires and keep your weight in check. And it requires you to eat one simple thing only: raisins.

Experts say that raisins have the power to suppress the cravings that ultimately can have a negative ramification on our health and well-being. And when we begin to crave something, more often than not, it is carbs that hold our attention. This weight loss hack involving raisins is simple. Whenever you crave something that can add to your weight and make you feel unhealthy, just take a few raisins and eat them very slowly. Slow-eating can ensure you are mindful of what you are eating at the moment. It also makes your mind and body to slow down and understand the process. And it only takes five minutes or even less.

Eating raisins is a part of healthy snacking, which is always encouraged. It is said that when you eat raisins, there begins a chemical reaction in the body, which slows your breathing. Raisins also believed to keep your appetite stable and take care of your immediate cravings, slow down the process of digestion, and bring down the levels of stress, which can sometimes be the trigger for junk for consumption and binge-eating.

This exercise best be done in the morning, or anytime during the day, when the brain sends signals asking the body to eat something. As mentioned earlier, it is a part of healthy snacking. When you eat raisins, pay attention to how your body is reacting, what it is feeling, etc., so as to understand its needs better. This is opposite to how you generally tend to behave when you are unmindfully munching on carbs.

Raisins are rich in many nutrients like vitamins, natural sugars, etc. They can control your blood sugar levels, keep you from eating anything that the body does not need, and ultimately keep your weight in check. Almonds are believed to be effective, too. Soak raisins in water before you eat them.

