‘No tricks, medications, or supplements’: These simple tips will help improve brain function and memory

All of us wish to have a sharp memory, improved brain function, and cognitive abilities. However, with age, these things may decline or start slowing down. But, turns out that inculcating a few simple daily habits can prove to be extremely beneficial for brain health and also improve its functioning. Dr Arvind Bhateja, the lead neurosurgeon at Sparsh Hospitals, took to social media and shared six super simple tips that do not depend on any supplements, tricks, or medications to improve brain function. Check them out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doc Arvind Bhateja (Doc AB) (@doc.arvind.bhateja)

1. First, and one of the most important things is to get a good night’s sleep. Also, try to sleep and wake up at the same time; it has positive effects on something known as your lymphatic system, slow wave sleep which encodes memories and helps the brain restore itself.

2. Exercise regularly. Whether it is resistance training or cardiovascular training.

3. Eat a healthy diet. There have been various studies to show that eating a diet that’s rich in fruits and vegetables has delayed the onset of cognitive decline in people.

4. Read often.

Reading is beneficial for your brain health. (Pic source: Pixabay) Reading is beneficial for your brain health. (Pic source: Pixabay)

5. Avoid stimulants and depressants. Depressants, especially alcohol, are very damaging to the brain. But certain stimulants like caffeine have actually shown to be beneficial.

6. Practice a daily mindfulness meditation for at least a few minutes everyday. You can start with a couple of minutes. But doing approximately 10 to 15 minutes a day has been shown to have very beneficial effects.

Adding, Dr Ashok Hande, Consultant-Neuro and Spine Surgery, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, told indianexpress.com, “There is no magic pill to avoid cognitive decline. For the brain to function optimally for a long duration, a healthy dietary pattern along with regular exercise is very important. This may even slow down cognitive decline. The brain can process information as quickly as 268 miles per hour. Since it’s such a vital organ, it’s important to fuel it properly”.

Food for better brain function

Dr Hande shared a comprehensive list of food items that are good for your brain function. They are:

Advertisement

• Green, leafy vegetables like kale, spinach, collards, and broccoli are a rich source of nutrients that are beneficial for brain health. These leafy greens are rich in vitamins such as Vitamin K, lutein, folate, and beta carotene, all of which contribute to a healthy and functioning brain.

• Fatty fish are abundant sources of omega-3 fatty acids, healthy unsaturated fats that have been linked to lower blood levels of beta-amyloid—the protein that forms damaging clumps in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s disease.

Omega 3 fatty acid present in fish is very good for your brain health. (Pic source: Pexels) Omega 3 fatty acid present in fish is very good for your brain health. (Pic source: Pexels)

• Berries have been found to have a positive impact on memory and cognitive function. A study conducted by Harvard’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital showed that women who included two or more servings of strawberries and blueberries in their weekly diet were able to delay memory deterioration by as much as 2.5 years

Advertisement

• The morning cup of coffee or tea, infused with caffeine, may provide more than just a fleeting improvement in concentration

• Walnuts are a great addition to any diet, especially for those looking to promote heart and brain health. It is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) which can which benefit both the heart and the brain

Things to avoid for better brain health

Dr Hande also shared few things that you should avoid for better functioning of your brain. They are:

• Inadequate sleep: Getting enough sleep is crucial for maintaining a healthy brain, both in the present and for warding off age-related brain diseases such as Alzheimer’s and dementia in the future

• Too much sugar in diet

• It’s important not to eliminate carbohydrates completely from your diet. Carbohydrates are the primary source of energy for both the brain and the body, and the brain alone uses up to 25% of the daily energy intake.

Advertisement

• Do not ignore stress management: Numerous activities can improve brain health and simultaneously reduce stress levels. Examples include meditation and exercise

• Avoid long duration of screen time, and take breaks

Limit your screen time for better brain function. (Pic source: Pexels) Limit your screen time for better brain function. (Pic source: Pexels)

• Avoid multitasking, which affects brain efficiency badly

Advertisement

Stimulate your brain by practicing new hobbies

Dr Varsha Gorey, Senior Clinical Nutritionist , Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai said challenging your brain by practicing new hobbies is also good for its health. She explained, “Engaging in mentally stimulating activities, such as learning a new skill, playing games that challenge your memory and reasoning abilities, or doing crossword puzzles, can help keep your brain sharp”.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!