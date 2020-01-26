Want to have a healthy social life? Science says you should sleep more

Proper sleep can make you less irritable and aggressive. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Proper sleep can make you less irritable and aggressive. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

You sleep some, you gain a lot. That sleeping is important for the overall well-being is a known fact. As adults, you must clock in at least seven to eight hours of sleep every night. While the benefits are many, sleeping, among other things, helps better your social life, by strengthening your relationships. And no, you do not lose out on anything when you prioritise your sleep. Here is what science says the association is all about; read on.

Doing away with loneliness

Sleeping can make you more receptive to strangers. According to a study published in Nature Communications, loneliness and social isolation are linked to sleep disruption. In fact, when researchers scanned the brains of people who had slept normally, they found that a well-rested mind was more keen on having an interaction, than a mind that was sleep-deprived and, consequently, displayed more social repulsion.

Social empathy

Empathy is our ability to feel and understand what someone else is going through. Basically, it is the opposite of indifference. When you sleep well, you are able to resonate more with someone, than when you are sleep-deprived and indifferent. Studies show that the parts of the brain that are devoted to social empathy do not function properly when we don’t sleep.

Less aggression

Proper sleep can make you less irritable and aggressive. A study by the US National Library of Medicine states that restricted sleep can amplify angry feelings. It may cause you to snap more at people and show signs of aggression. Additionally, it can also make you less proficient in the long run.

Less judgmental

We are all different in our ways and approaches. We notice these differences and react to them when we are mentally in a sound place. When we get a good night’s rest, we are able to better behave with people who hold different opinions. Science says when we willingly interact with a stranger, with less aggression and more empathy, we come across as less judgmental. It gives us more social brownie points.

All the aforementioned points help us with our personality and cognitive abilities, thereby, affecting our inter-personal relationships positively.

